ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Puente
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tp0cK_0eFmecGw00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO ) – Gas station chain 7-Eleven is facing a lawsuit from a Texas man who claims a taco he purchased sent him to the emergency room.

According to court documents, a man visited a Stripes convenience store – owned by 7-Eleven – in South Padre Island around Feb. 7, 2020, and purchased a taco. Soon after eating the taco, the man suffered from food poisoning and had to be taken to the emergency room, according to court documents.

The plaintiff said he never altered the food in any way and Stripes’s negligence led to his medical problem, which caused medical expenses and loss of wages.

The Cameron County man is seeking up to $75,000 in the lawsuit, which was filed in Sept. 2021.

Man caught shooting geese from Louisiana highway stripped of hunting privileges

7-Eleven Inc. denied that the man suffered food poisoning due to their tacos. The Texas-based business added that if the company was liable for any charges, they would only need to pay for the man’s entire medical expenses.

In their original answer to the lawsuit, 7-Eleven demanded a jury trial take place to handle the issue. The Cameron County man also requested a trial date be set up for the case.

Orders have been issued to the hospital to provide medical records of the man’s visit on that Feb. 2020 day.

The court held a conference on the case on Tuesday to discuss details about the lawsuit. A trial date has yet to be set for this case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

DUI arrest after driver rams into cars at a dealership in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – A 24-year-old faces DUI charges following a crash that damaged several cars at a used car dealership. Police are accusing Austin Luke of driving on East Pikes Peak Avenue near North Parkside Drive when he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when it left the right side of the roadway, striking a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
South Padre Island, TX
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
South Padre Island, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
KXRM

CSPD searching for suspects after shooting at bar parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired into an apartment during a shooting that happened at a bar parking lot. It happened on Sunday morning around 1:32 am. at the Stetson Ridge Apartment complex. That is located in the area of Prarie Hills Views and Stetson Hills Boulevard. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Day#Gas Station#Kveo#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Final campaign to destroy ‘problematic munitions’ begins at Pueblo Chemical Depot

U.S. ARMY PUEBLO CHEMICAL DEPOT, Colo. — Saturday saw the beginning of a final chemical weapons destruction campaign at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot. Three units will help destroy “problematic munitions,” including mortar rounds containing mustard agent. “The start of this campaign brings us closer to our commitment to the local and international communities […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Firefighters respond to housefire in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood were abruptly awakened Thursday night when a fire began inside a nearby home. Just before 10 p.m., Colorado Springs firefighters responded to 6260 Canyon Crest Loop. Videos and pictures show smoke pouring out of a window above the house’s garage and from the back of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for Feb. 18, 20

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Benardino Montoya, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Montoya has two no bond warrants for Robbery. Bryon Landeros, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 115 […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Bill to abolish abortion introduced in Colorado

DENVER – A new bill has been introduced to abolish abortion across Colorado. The bill’s prime sponsor is Rep. Dave Williams, with Reps. Kim Ransom, Ron Hanks, and Shane Sandridge are also sponsoring the bill. If passed, the bill requires the state to enforce homicide and assault provisions without regard to the opinion of the […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy