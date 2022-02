At Adam’s Camp, unique therapy and adventure programs are designed and delivered by dedicated therapists and counselors who help special needs children, youth and adults reach for the stars. These services would not be available without your help. Your ticket helps fund our programs for our campers and their families. We are delighted to see all your faces at our event! Join us on our new date, March 4, 2022! We will be Making S’more Memories at The Inn at Hudson Gardens in Littleton, CO. There will be dinner, live music by Bill Sickles, silent auctions and much more! Proceeds made will be designate to our scholarship fund so that Adam’s Camp can continue to ensure every family can access our services and programs regardless of their financial or insurance status.

