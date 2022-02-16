Inmate dies at Coconino County Jail; Appears to be a suicide

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate has died at the Coconino County jail and it appears to be a suicide, according to authorities.

County sheriff's officials said the name of the inmate was being withheld until that person’s relatives can be notified.

They said detention officers were doing a security and welfare check around 8 p.m. Monday when they found the inmate in a cell.

Officers immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began CPR until Flagstaff Fire Department paramedics arrived but the inmate was declared dead.

Jail officials said the inmate was alone in the cell, was not on suicide watch and foul play was not suspected.

They said the death will be investigated by the sheriff’s office pending an autopsy and review by the county medical examiner.