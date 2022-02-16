The gap is widening in this hiring climate. These businesses are going to lose.

Even as the U.S. works on moving forward on broadband expansion, some rural areas could see a step backwards in cellular connections this year. Major carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, are in the process of shutting down their 3G, or third generation, networks during 2022. That could cause problems for anyone using technology that relies on a 3G connection — like older cell phones, or some precision ag technology — and for people in some remote areas, where a 3G connection is still the fastest connection available.
Comments / 0