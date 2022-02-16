ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The gap is widening in this hiring climate. These businesses are going to lose.

By Ty West
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gap between the haves and have-nots in the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The Climate Fight Presents Massive Opportunity For Businesses, Investors

Director and CIO of cKers Finance, and co-founder of global sustainability advisory firm cKinetics. Solving for climate change presents perhaps the biggest opportunity for businesses and investors over this decade. It is not just about renewables; opportunities abound in sectors ranging from agriculture and mining to information technology and professional services and so on.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate
bizjournals

Walmart joins Amazon in changing Covid-19 policies

Fully vaccinated Walmart employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work unless a state or local rule requires it, the retailer told associates in a Feb. 11 memo. The company also said it will eliminate daily health screenings for employees effective Feb. 28, except where mandated, in California, New York and Virginia. On March 31, the retailer will end its Covid-19 emergency leave policy, which had offered paid leave for pandemic-related absences in addition to regular paid time off.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seattle Times

Female executive pay gap widens to 25%, biggest gulf since 2012

The gender pay gap among top executives at S&P 500 companies in the first year of the pandemic grew to its widest since 2012, fueled in part by male executives’ disproportionate gains from stock-based compensation. In 2020, women in the C-suite earned 75% of what their male counterparts took...
SEATTLE, WA
Benzinga

Microsoft Is Hiring A Head Of Crypto Business Development

Multinational technology giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is laying the foundation for its web3 strategy. What Happened: According to a job posting on the company’s website, Microsoft is looking to hire a Director of Business Development for Cryptocurrencies. The job responsibilities include developing a vision, strategy, and roadmap for Microsoft’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Cannabis Stocks Chart: Renewed Legalization Hopes Widen The Valuation Gap

The graph shows the Enterprise Value to Next Twelve Months (NTM) EBITDA ratios for two groups of cannabis companies: those with market caps greater than $750M (green line) and those with market caps less than $300M (orange line). In addition, the valuation multiple difference, which we refer to as the valuation gap, is shown by the black line.
STOCKS
TIME

There's A New Way To Watch The Widening Income Gap in (Almost) Real Time

Goldman Sachs paid its CEO David Solomon $35 million in 2021, the investment bank announced recently. The handsome sum— a reflection of the fact that the investment bank netted nearly $60 billion under his watch last year—puts Solomon in the top 0.01% of earners in 2021, alongside such other lucre luminaries as Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman ($35 million), JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon ($34.5 million) and 30,000 or so other folks. Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, American households in this teensy tiny slice of society have increased their income by about 8%.
MARKETS
Washington Post

On climate, Youngkin is no business leader

Mike Tidwell is director of the Chesapeake Climate Action Network. Here’s the most shocking part of Glenn Youngkin’s shocking tenure as Virginia governor so far: He’s making a mockery of his reputation as a prudent business leader. Exhibit A is his apparent intention to erase tens of thousands of price-energy jobs while making the state a “don’t go there” pariah for every Fortune 500 company rapidly greening its operations because of climate change.
VIRGINIA STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis business climate strong, official says

STURGIS — The year 2021 was one of growth for the Sturgis Economic Development Corp., (SEDC) the group’s Executive Director Amanda Anglin told the Sturgis City Council Monday. SEDC saw 16 new businesses come to Sturgis with 45 jobs created and saw four businesses expand retaining 12 people,...
STURGIS, SD
bizjournals

Redfin CEO: We're going to run our iBuying business 'on our terms'

Seattle-based real estate company Redfin Corp. (Nasdaq: RDFN) will continue its measured approach to RedfinNow, the company's direct homebuying service. On the company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings call Thursday, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said gross profits have improved across iBuying. Later on the call, however, he added that growing RedfinNow requires buying homes at the right price, which makes it risky.
SEATTLE, WA
Fortune

There’s a disappointing gap between companies’ promises about climate change and the actual results, study says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Over 200 of the world’s largest companies have vowed to get to net-zero emissions by 2040, signaling how seriously they’re taking climate change. But a recent analysis has found that many of those firms aren't doing nearly enough to back up their promises.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Trucking industry executive promoted to CEO

Truckstop.com, an independent freight marketplace, has named Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker to take over as CEO effective April 1 when her successor retires. Paris Cole has led the Boise, Idaho-based company for nine years. He will he remain a member of the company's board. Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief...
BOISE, ID
bizjournals

Orlando housing market cools in January as some Realtors see ‘frustrated’ buyers pull back

Realtor KeAusha Jordan is witnessing a busy seller’s market in metro Orlando, but it gets even more intense for buyers looking in the sub-$300,000 range. “It’s like the wild, wild west,” Jordan, team leader of the Jordan + Lanza Team at Orlando-based Mainframe Real Estate LLC, told Orlando Business Journal. “We have buyers who are getting antsy and frustrated.”
ORLANDO, FL
bizjournals

New homes continue to sell at a premium but occupy growing share of what's on the market

New construction continues to sell at a premium to resale homes, but there's now a record share of new homes on the market relative to existing houses. Seattle-based Redfin Corp. (NASDQ: RDFN) found the share of newly built single-family homes on the market hit a new high at the end of 2021, bolstered in part by homebuilders trying to keep up with demand for housing across the U.S.
SEATTLE, WA
Farm and Dairy

Looming 3G shutdowns could widen connectivity gap for rural citizens

Even as the U.S. works on moving forward on broadband expansion, some rural areas could see a step backwards in cellular connections this year. Major carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, are in the process of shutting down their 3G, or third generation, networks during 2022. That could cause problems for anyone using technology that relies on a 3G connection — like older cell phones, or some precision ag technology — and for people in some remote areas, where a 3G connection is still the fastest connection available.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy