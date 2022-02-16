216 Day Honors: Radio One Cleveland Celebrates 4th Annual 216 Day!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Radio One Cleveland Celebrates 4th Annual 216 Day with 216 Day’s Honors!

This year’s celebration will salute Cleveland based DJs, artists, and influencers who have played a significant role in contributing to the Cleveland music scene as a part of Radio One’s 216 Day Honors.

Last year, Radio One commemorated the 3rd Annual 216 Day with an on-air celebration of the Cleveland music scene with live on-air mixes on Z107.9, incorporating some of Cleveland’s favorite hip hop and R&B songs during the Midday Mix with DJ Misses and Matty Willz, The B.I.O. Mix with DJ Ryan Wolf, the 8 O’Clock Mixtape with DJ Steph Floss, and the Drip Tape with Incognito and DJ KY. Cleveland classic songs were also featured on 93.1 WZAK during the Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 216 Day!

This year we’ve got so many more reasons to celebrate! NBA All-Star Weekend has officially touched down in The Land, and as we gear up for parties, sporting events and gatherings in anticipation of the big weekend, we are kicking things off with 216 Day: Tap in with Z107.9 and WZAK as we play classic jams by some of your favorite artists. In the mood to get out? Pull up on us at The Official “Welcome to Cleveland Party” with DJ Steph Floss and Team Hennessy!