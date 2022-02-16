Feldhaus named speech coach of the year

Karen Feldhaus has been named the Kentucky Speech, Debate and Theatre Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Speech League.

Feldhaus, Daviess County High School and College View Middle School speech coach, was also named Junior High Bowling Green Region Coach of the Year, and she and other regional honorees are up for consideration for the middle school State Coach of the Year, which will be announced at the Feb. 25-26 state tournament.

Feldhaus said the awards are appreciated, but what she enjoys most about her job is helping students develop their communication skills and confidence through speech, debate, and theater.

“These skills will enable the next generation to speak for themselves with confidence and civil discourse,” she said. “Regardless of how many awards you win or the number of starring roles in which you are cast, your kindness and encouragement to others is what will be remembered.”

Matt Mason, DCHS principal, said Feldhaus “goes above and beyond for her students,” and that he considers her a “superstar teacher.”

“She has a true passion to see students succeed,” he said. “Karen is very deserving of this award and I am proud of her accomplishments both in and out of the classroom.”

According to Kentucky High School Speech League, Feldhaus was chosen for these awards based on her “overall contributions to the activity; service both to curricular and co-curricular activities; organization and continuance of an activity program; significant and on-going contribution to the field; and contributions to the profession both in and out of the state.”

She has been teaching for 25 years, and she also serves on the KHHSL Board of Directors. She was will be inducted into the League’s Hall of Fame at the 2022 State Speech Tournament.

