City seeks to fill key vacancies

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s largest department plans to try a new approach to address a persistent manpower shortage.

At a recent check, there were 52 vacancies within the Public Services Department, which operates the city’s critical infrastructure, such as water, sewer and stormwater systems, garbage and recycling collection, the Kersey Valley Landfill and street maintenance.

The department is budgeted for 319 full-time, 14 part-time and six apprentice positions.

The city has scheduled what it’s billing as a “same-day hiring event” to try to fill the open jobs, which include sanitation equipment operators, water and sewer technicians and motor equipment operators.

The city says qualified applicants could receive an offer on the same day as the event.

“If we can fill half of those, I would be thrilled,” said Robby Stone, deputy director of the department. “But obviously, we need to fill all of them. I think Public Services is kind of utilizing this as, ‘Hey, let’s try something different. Let’s try to get out and see what we can do to make a difference, so that we can provide the services that our customers are expecting us to provide.’ ”

Stone attributes the vacancies to many of the same factors driving the labor shortage in the economy as a whole, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, retirements and departures for better-paying jobs.

A lot of the vacancies are in entry-level, front-line positions that work in the field on things like maintaining water and sewer lines, as well as streets and stormwater systems.

The division that encompasses trash and recycling, as well as yard waste and bulk collection pickup, has also borne the brunt of the shortage.

“Staff are working longer hours, putting in more time, being creative on some of the stuff, but we are continuing to provide those essential services,” Stone said.

The city has not adjusted the pay scale at this time for the jobs being offered at the hiring event, but officials are keeping an eye on the levels of pay that other cities and the private sector are offering so that the city stays competitive.

“We know we’re going to have to make adjustments,” Stone said.

The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, at the former Oak Hollow Mall.

Registration is encouraged and can be completed online at https://www.highpointnc.gov/PublicServiceJobs.

For more information and a full list of job openings, visit https://www.highpointnc.gov/PublicServiceJobs.