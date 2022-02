Police in the town of Hamburg is warning residents in the town and across Western New York about a car theft ring operating in the area. The Hamburg Police department posted a warning on their Facebook page warning residents about an active car theft ring. They are warning residents to make sure they keep their car locked when they are not around, not to leave their car running with the keys in it, and always make sure you are aware of their surroundings.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO