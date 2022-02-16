ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge’s errors get man a new trial

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

HIGH POINT — A High Point man who repeatedly insisted on representing himself in court when faced with nearly 60 felony charges will nonetheless get a chance for a new trial, this time with a lawyer, because of procedural errors by a judge, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled.

Quantez LaShay Thomas, 37, brushed aside multiple admonitions from Judge Michael D. Duncan in hearings in Guilford Superior Court in 2019 that Thomas might want to have a lawyer, and Thomas objected when Duncan assigned someone to evaluate Thomas’ competency to represent himself.

Thomas was convicted in early 2020 of habitual felon status and multiple charges related to property crimes and being sentenced to potentially more than 11 years in prison.

Thomas argued on appeal that he lacked adequate legal counsel and had no proper hearing to determine whether he was competent to represent himself. The Court of Appeals agreed in a ruling filed Tuesday.

Duncan did not hold a separate competency hearing, instead just accepting a letter during an arraignment hearing from a forensic screener who found that Thomas “has a good understanding of courtroom procedures, he appreciated the adversarial nature of the proceedings, and he appeared to appreciate his legal situation,” the appellate court wrote.

Duncan also never accurately informed Thomas of the possible maximum punishment he could face if convicted on all charges, which might have convinced Thomas to have a lawyer, the court wrote.

“Instead, the trial court took Defendant’s statement that he was facing a ‘big number’ to be sufficient to satisfy the requirement that Defendant comprehend the range of permissible punishments. … Indeed, the record reflects Defendant had been informed of the incorrect maximum punishment on two occasions and had never been informed of the correct maximum punishment including the habitual felon status,” the court wrote.

The court sent Thomas’ cases back to Guilford Superior Court for a new trial.

