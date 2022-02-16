Loft manager to take on new role with Chamber

HIGH POINT — Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce has enlisted a familiar face from a prominent event venue to take on a new role.

Ayesha Oglesby, longtime manager of the Loft at Congdon Yards, will fill the newly created position of vice president of operations for BHP Chamber beginning March 1. She will directly oversee the organization’s membership, marketing, events, programs and operations.

BHP has managed the Loft since 2018 and has worked closely with Oglesby during that time, President and CEO Patrick Chapin said.

“Ayesha has a special talent for customer relations, a very strong marketing and operations background, and brings an entrepreneurial and team approach to any initiative she is involved in,” Chapin said. “She is always the ultimate professional in all that she does. She will have direct responsibility for financial success and members’ satisfaction, and play a critical role as we move forward with our strategic and visioning process.”

Oglesby, who’s been with the Loft since 2013, has 20 years of experience in venue management in the Triad.

“I feel like it’s time to shift personally and take on a role that’s a little more challenging and gives me the opportunity to grow as an individual,” she said.

The Loft is on the top floor of the Factory, one of two former hosiery mills on English Road that have been converted into the Congdon Yards campus.

The Factory is undergoing additional, extensive renovations to accommodate a restaurant, a gastro pub and new conference center and meeting space, as well as the chamber’s new offices and 33 smaller work spaces for lease.

The other main part of the campus is Plant 7, which opened last year and includes an industrial-grade woodworking shop called the Generator, offices, public gathering areas and other features.

“I feel personally invested in seeing how it all develops,” Oglesby said. “Through my interaction with the chamber, I found myself in a dynamic situation with the people I work with who are in this for changing the community of High Point and making it a better place for everyone. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that mission.”

Oglesby said the Loft has events booked into 2023, and the chamber has a transition plan in place to ensure that these and other operations go smoothly there after she takes on her new role.