FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to add some flair to your fitness routine, you can count on Elevation Arts and Fitness to take your exercises to new heights. Located in the historic Old Concord neighborhood of Farragut, Elevation Arts and Fitness offers a range of fun classes including aerial yoga, trapeze, lyra and more. Not only is aerial fitness a good way to burn calories, but it also realigns the body, helps with digestion and takes away stress.

FARRAGUT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO