Toms River, NJ

Keep Our Veterans Alive Presented At OCC

 5 days ago
Photo by Catherine Galioto-Galesky

TOMS RIVER – The Keep Our Veterans Alive initiative held “Normalize the Conversation” recently at Ocean County College, featuring guest speakers from the New Jersey and Wilmington VA systems, Ocean County College’s Veterans Department, and more, to spread awareness and strategies regarding veteran suicide.

The impactful event, held in person and streamed live from the Grunin Center for the Arts, was made possible by a collaboration of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars respective state departments of New Jersey.

Bob Looby of the American Legion Department of New Jersey provided welcoming remarks and encouraged attendees to multiply the message and involve the entire community in KOVA. Strategies discussed included using buddy checks, creating communities for veterans, including employers and community partners, creating a better understanding of suicide and ways to respond/prevent.

The end of the daylong event included a panelist Q&A featuring a majority of the speakers. For more information on KOVA, visit tinyurl.com/Kovadocnj.

Jersey Shore Online

The Past And Future Of Rova Farms

JACKSON – The story of the township’s Rova Farms property dates back to its settling by Russian immigrants nearly a century ago. That history was recalled during a recent Township Council meeting where an advisory board was formed. The mission of this group is to research options of how this recreational property, purchased a few years ago by the municipality, will be utilized by members of the public.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Reservoir Offers Scenic Relaxation

BRICK – Sprawling over 120 acres between Herbertsville and Sally Ike Roads, the Brick Reservoir offers locals the chance to partake in a variety of recreational activities in close proximity to a major source of drinking water for Ocean County residents. Designed by O’Brien & Gere Engineers Inc., construction...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Official Wants Dog Park In County Project

MANCHESTER – Township officials questioned whether a dog park that was initially proposed by Ocean County was part of the current plan. Councilman James Vaccaro cited a recent story in The Manchester Times regarding the plans for a new county park located along Route 571 that would feature a park for dogs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Meeting Postponed For Illegal School Seeking Approval

BRICK – The meeting where a school operating illegally was going to be heard by the town has been postponed. Congregation Kehilos Yisroel set up a private school at the former home of the Beth Or Temple on the corner of Van Zile Road and Route 70. It operated for more than a month before being shut down due to it not having any approvals.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Stafford District Honors School Board With Video

STAFFORD – Governor Phil Murphy proclaimed January 2022 as New Jersey School Board recognition month. While many local districts offered no special accolades, the Stafford Township school district represented the exception. Stafford Superintendent of Schools George Chidiac provided the opening remarks to a video thanking the school board for...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

AARP Income Tax Assistance In Brick Township

BRICK – AARP volunteers will be available to provide free income tax assistance for Brick Township residents every Wednesday until April at the Brick Township Senior Services Activity Center, VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road. You must call 732-920-8686 to schedule an appointment. No walk-in appointments are available.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Who Are Ocean County’s Homeless?

TOMS RIVER – At the Riverwood overnight warming center, a few dozen men and women were settling in for the evening. This was a few days before the blizzard. Two people were playing pool in the building, which serves as a recreation center during warmer months. Three young men were discussing which version of the Bible they prefer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Mayor And Councilman Visit Senior Center

TOMS RIVER – Mayor Mo Hill, Council President Kevin Geoghegan, and Joann Benson, Director of the Toms River Senior Center, visited the Senior Citizens Club at St. Justin Roman Catholic Church. Mayor Hill spoke about the many accomplishments completed in the Township during 2021 and answered residents’ questions about...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Girl Scout Earns Lifesaving Award

FARMINGDALE – Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore McKayla Havemann-Fordyce has earned Girl Scouts of the USA’s rare national lifesaving award, the Medal of Honor. McKayla, a 10-year-old Brownie Girl Scout, saved her grandmother Nancy’s life by her heroic actions. Due to her quick thinking and action...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Some Parents Want School Mask Requirement Lifted Now

JERSEY SHORE – While the countdown to unmask students and staff at schools around the state has begun, some parents are asking, why wait?. After months of debates which have made some Board of Education meetings a verbal battlefield between parents, school administrators and board members, Governor Phil Murphy announced that he will lift the executive order requiring masks for everyone who enters a school building as of March 7.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Swears In New Police, Firefighters

MANCHESTER – The Township now has two new police officers as well as two new firefighters. The Police Department welcomed Patrolmen Lorenzo Jorge and Connor Maliff. Also sworn in for service were firefighters Danielle Curiale and Levar Wright. Each were sworn in by Mayor Robert Hudak in front of family, friends and police personnel.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
