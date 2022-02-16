Keep Our Veterans Alive Presented At OCC

Photo by Catherine Galioto-Galesky

TOMS RIVER – The Keep Our Veterans Alive initiative held “Normalize the Conversation” recently at Ocean County College, featuring guest speakers from the New Jersey and Wilmington VA systems, Ocean County College’s Veterans Department, and more, to spread awareness and strategies regarding veteran suicide.

The impactful event, held in person and streamed live from the Grunin Center for the Arts, was made possible by a collaboration of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars respective state departments of New Jersey.

Bob Looby of the American Legion Department of New Jersey provided welcoming remarks and encouraged attendees to multiply the message and involve the entire community in KOVA. Strategies discussed included using buddy checks, creating communities for veterans, including employers and community partners, creating a better understanding of suicide and ways to respond/prevent.

The end of the daylong event included a panelist Q&A featuring a majority of the speakers. For more information on KOVA, visit tinyurl.com/Kovadocnj.