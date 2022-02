New Year, new you! In 2022, you can really make this cliché sentence work by changing just a few habits and replacing them with some healthy ones. Keep in mind that healthy habits take a lot of time to form, so if you don’t succeed to stick to them right away, be persistent and they will stick. If you want to improve your life but don’t know how, here are a few lifestyle habits that will make your 2022 healthier and better: