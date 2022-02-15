ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AgriFORCE jumps 23% on acquisition of Delphy, AgTech consulting firm

By Manshi Mamtora
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) to acquire Delphy Groep BV, a Netherlands-based AgTech consultancy firm, for $29M through a combination of cash and stock. This definitive agreement follows the binding LOI as previously announced...

seekingalpha.com

