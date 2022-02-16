ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocketnow Daily: Samsungs Galaxy Z Fold 4 Looking HOT! New/Old Pro Macs & more! (video)

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPPO announces partnership with Hasselblad ahead of Find X5 series launch. The official news today begin with OPPO and announcements they're making ahead of their next flagship. Earlier today, the company just announced a new 3 year partnership with non-other than Hasselblad. OPPO says this partnership will benefit them and that...

CNET

Galaxy S22 photos: Get a closer look at Samsung's new phones

Samsung's new Galaxy S22 lineup consists of three new phones: the Galaxy S22 Ultra (left), the Galaxy S22 Plus (middle) and the Galaxy S22 (right). The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the biggest and most expensive of the bunch. It has a 6.8-inch screen and starts at $1,200. The Galaxy S22...
CELL PHONES
Is Nothing working on a Snapdragon-powered Android phone?

Ex-OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei launched his own company called Nothing after he left his role at the Chinese smartphone-making company. Nothing launched its widely popular Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds last year. Shortly after the launch, Nothing said it's "speeding up" developments to launch five new products. Though after the...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Hot or not?

Samsung’s 2022 flagships are here. Three brand new devices — the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra — represent the best that Samsung has to offer in terms of hardware and software. Not only do they get a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Exynos 2200) processor, they also promise four major Android updates as well as five years worth of security patches.
CELL PHONES
Get a new Amazon Fire TV Omni series and other great smart home products on sale today

We keep receiving amazing savings over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV receiving a 30 percent discount on its entry-level model that packs a 43-inch display. In other words, you can buy yours starting at $285. This smart TV features hands-free controls with Alexa, plus HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. It is also one of the most convenient OS, as you will also be able to install several apps on its platform, meaning that you can basically watch anything you want. Of course, this also means that you can also install all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
ELECTRONICS
3 (basic) things that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 do not have

We haven’t known them for even a week, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 have already raised rivers of ink, countless bytes of page views on the Internet and also a good many hours of video of the older experts and influencers of the sector with its reviews and relevant analysis.
CELL PHONES
realme GT 2 series global launch happens February 28 at MWC 2022

Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone manufacturers, and it has just announced that it will introduce the new realme GT 2 series on February 28 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company officially revealed the realme GT 2 series in January, but it was only available in China up until now.
CELL PHONES
Pocketnow Daily: Apple's Spring Event DATE REVEALED, Facebook and Instagram SHUTTING DOWN in EU? & more! (video)

Google Pixel 6 sales might not have been that great after all. The official news today begin with Google and something we talked about last week. If you remember, we reported about Mountain View's Q4 earnings call where they reported that the Pixel 6 Series was selling excellently and breaking sales records but, they didn't provide any numbers and it might not be so good as they're making it seem. We have some new data from Counterpoint , claiming that Pixel phones sales only went up 7% year-over-year in Q4 when compared to 2020. However, in the month of December, the sales went up 14% which might be the record breaking growth that Google was talking about.. Counterpoint states that Google's smartphone sales went up by 56% when compared to the previous year but, they're still 6th in the US market with a 1% share behind other companies like OnePlus. And this doesn't really come off as a surprise as Google has been facing supply chain issues and the Pixel 6 is only available in certain countries at the moment but, it is slowly expanding to countries like Spain and Italy. Let us know if any of you got a Pixel and by the way, there's a fix for the Magic Eraser update on the way.
CELL PHONES
Best Galaxy S22 Plus clear cases

The Galaxy S22 Plus is a beautiful device, and while some people may disagree, its bold new design and flat sides make it look modern and sleek compared to other flagship devices. The new glass back design comes with advantages, such as giving the device a more premium feel and design, but it’s also much easier to cause damages that can go up to hundreds of dollars to fix.
ELECTRONICS
OnePlus reveals some Nord CE 2 specs and design ahead of launch

OnePlus hypes up its smartphones ahead of launch by revealing some of the specs. The company is set to introduce its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone later this week and like the rest of its launches, OnePlus has confirmed the design and some of the specs of the budget smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs iPhone 13 Pro: which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus unveiled at Unpacked 2022 on 9th February is a no-frills $999 smartphone from the Korean OEM. It has one of the best combinations of hardware and software available on the Android spectrum of devices. But how does it compare next to the smaller — but price equivalent — iPhone 13 Pro? which is effectively Apple's best device; if you overlook its size.
CELL PHONES
Samsung Galaxy A23 leaks on new render images

Samsung officially revealed the new Galaxy S22 series last week, and the company appears to be readying its next Galaxy A series of devices. We’ve seen several renders and new information appear for the upcoming Galaxy A53, and the new Samsung Galaxy A23 also appeared on new images, revealing key specifications of the new smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile, Sprint roll out Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 update

Samsung has been churning out foldable smartphones every year since 2019 in an attempt to perfect the formula. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is part of the second wave of foldable smartphones released by Samsung, which means it remains eligible for the upcoming Android 13 update. Until then, the South...
CELL PHONES
Here are the minimum specs to run Android apps on Windows 11

AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above. This is an optional but recommended requirement and needs to be enabled from the settings. Thanks to the new 'Windows Subsystem for Android,' Windows 11 run Android apps natively without installing any third-party apps. Microsoft has partnered with Amazon to offer the Amazon Appstore natively in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. It offers users around 1,000 apps that can be installed with just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
Pocketnow Daily: First Google Pixel 7 LEAKS, Other iPhone 13 Production Issues & more! (video)

OPPO Find X5 series specifications leak in full ahead of the announcement. This is our first look at OPPO Pad, launching alongside the Find X5 series. The official news today are non-existent but let's talk about a line-up that's about to be official, OPPO's Find X5. Yesterday, the company shared press invitations for their MWC Event and now we get a very detailed list of specs for the entire series from Tech Insider. Focusing on the Find X5 Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but some rumors hint that there might be a Dimensity 9000 variant.. You get up to 19 Gigs of RAM which all sounds like a typo, along with 256 Gigs of storage... Weird as we've had 512 gigs of storage variants before with the Find X2 Pro. When it comes to the camera, you get a 50MP main sensor, another 50MP shooter and then a 13MP which aren't specified. The selfie camera does bring 32MP though. Finally, it brings a 5000 mAh battery, and this listing says that it actually brings a charger in the box which I presume its for their VOOC bragging rights. Kudos OPPO. And I'm sure you don't need me to talk about design by this point, so moving on, the Find X5 Series is expected to share the stage along with the OPPO Pad which was just leaked and looks very similar to another popular tablet that shall not be named. So yeah, we're only 6 days away from this announcement so let's see if there's any surprises.
CELL PHONES
These are all of Samsung's first-party Galaxy S22 cases

The Samsung Galaxy S22, unveiled at Unpacked 2022, packs quite a few interesting features and earns a part of its flagship title with its switch back to a glass panel. But the fragility of glass is apparent to each one of us, so if you will be on the hunt for a case, here is a guide with a little info on every protective case that Samsung has on offer.
ELECTRONICS
Pocketnow Daily: Google’s EARLY Android 13 Preview, Apple AirTag’s Security FIX & more! (video)

MacOS 12.2.1 Monterey is rolling out with Bluetooth, battery drain fixes and new security patch. The official news today begin some updates, the company just released iOS 15.3.1 and macOS 12.2.1 which bring some important changes. Starting with the Monterey update, this one fixes a Bluetooth issue, where your peripherals or any other devices connected to Bluetooth would drain an excessive amount of battery from your computer while on sleep mode or standby. The issue appeared on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs and would only stop happening if Bluetooth was turned off. This update also fixes a WebKit bug that allows hackers to execute and run malicious software on devices. Moving on to iOS 15., this one also patches that same WebKit issue but on mobile devices. And it also serves pretty much of the groundwork for the iOS 15.4 update that's supposed to bring big changes like Face ID finally working with your mask. Seriously, that can't come soon enough.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Daily deals Feb. 17: Amazon Mac sale, Lego bargains, Beats Fit Pro $139.99, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's topdeals include $250 off Apple's 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, a 2021 Apple iMac for $100 off, and refurbished Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $139.99.
TECHNOLOGY
OnePlus 10 Pro white edition introduced in China ahead of global launch

OnePlus has introduced a new and special white color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Dubbed OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition, the introduction of the new color variant means that the smartphone is now available in three different colors: Volcanic Black (Black), Emerald Forest (Green), and White. The...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumored to feature a big design change

The Galaxy S22 series has finally been announced, and you can preorder all three handsets right now, with delivery starting next week. But that also means that it’s time for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors to start. The company confirmed that the second half of the year will belong to foldable devices, as the Galaxy Note series has been retired.
CELL PHONES
OPPO announces partnership with Hasselblad ahead of Find X5 series launch

OPPO has announced a three-year partnership with camera company Hasselblad. This comes nearly a year after the company announced its partnership with OPPO's now sub-brand OnePlus. OPPO says its partnership with Hasselblad will benefit them and the two companies will co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for its upcoming Find X series, which is said to be Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.
CELL PHONES

