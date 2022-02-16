ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bundle Up: Personal Gear Tips To Stay Warm

According to the National Institutes of Health, older adults are especially vulnerable to the cold: “Their body’s response to cold can be diminished by underlying medical conditions, some medicines, and aging itself. As a result, hypothermia can develop in older adults after even relatively mild exposure to cold weather or a small drop in temperature.”

Because of this, it is important to wear layers in winter. The base layer should be a fabric that wicks moisture away, such as polyester, bamboo, or rayon. (Cotton and other natural fabrics actually hold onto water.) The next layer of clothing can be wool, flannel, or a fleece material for additional warmth. Not everyone likes to wear shoes in the house, but wearing socks and nonslip shoes, such as fleece slippers, can ease a chill, as can wearing a scarf or woolen beanie-type hat.

For those who tend to stay cold all the time or if the temperature drops way below freezing, it might be wise to invest in thermal underwear. While Cuddl Duds is a popular brand, Lands’ End and L.L.Bean are two other companies that specialize in warm clothing and have many underlayer options.

Caregivers can make things easier for their loved ones by keeping sweaters and blankets scattered around the house so that no matter where someone is, they are within easy reach of something to keep them warm. Some blankets even come with lap pockets.

By Carrie Vittitoe

P.S. Check out how to beat cabin fever this winter.

Today's Transitions

10 Questions To Ask Your Parents

It’s hard to think about our parents aging, but being prepared can ease the stress and make difficult decisions go more smoothly. Being able to make choices about the continued care of your parents while they still have the cognitive abilities to express their wishes is the first step. Use these 10 questions to start the discussion every adult child should have with his or her parents. They were compiled by expert advice from Corey Vallandingham, marketing director of Springhurst Pines, and Kelly Gannott, elder law attorney. You might want to think about these questions for yourself as well.
Today's Transitions

Try This: Power Up With Collagen

Collagen is a health supplement that provides a number of benefits, especially to athletes and individuals over age 60. It is a protein that plays a role in a number of body functions, including the health and flexibility of connective tissue and the strength of nails and hair. When joint aches and pains are worsened by the cold of winter, and hair and nails are brittle from the dry air, a collagen peptide powder can be added to smoothies, soups, or even a cup of coffee.
Community Policy