County could qualify for up to $10M in ARPA funds

Riverside County is utilizing some of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to support infrastructure projects, and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors allocated $8,400,000 Tuesday, Feb. 1, to the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District for sewer projects. The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Manuel Perez absent, approved the project list covering the two sewer projects, directed the county’s executive office to initiate project agreements with the Elsinore Valley district and authorized the executive office to coordinate with EVMWD staff with regard to ARPA infrastructure eligibility submittals. The money will fund $8,000,000 for the Highway 74/Ethanac Sewer Extension Project and $400,000 for the Grand Avenue Lakeland Village Community Center Sewer Project. The American Rescue.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO