LSU a big offer for '23 DB Daylen Austin

Cover picture for the articleLong Beach Poly junior defensive back (Calif.)...

247Sports

Texas A&M offers 4-star edge Bai Jobe

Texas A&M has not made a ton of offers to edge players in the class of 2023 just yet but, on Friday, the Aggies extended one to one of the best in the country. It went to four-star Bai Jobe out of Norman (Okla.) Community Christian. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Four-Star DB Maliki Crawford set for busy spring

Pacifica (Calif.) defensive back Maliki Crawford is back on the open market and has a couple of Junior Day visits locked in for March. Crawford is a long, athletic corner prospect with a lot of upside to him. He's all of 6-3 with long arms and has a frame that reminds us of current UCLA cornerback Devin Kirkwood.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Francis Mauigoa, standout offensive lineman, knows 5 of his coming Top 10

BRADENTON, Fla. -- IMG Academy held its pro day Thursday, with more than 80 prospects participating. One of those prospects is 247Sports Composite five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. Mauigoa is a put together prospect who is taking his recruiting process seriously, but is in no rush to make a decision. Mauigoa is originally from Pago Pago, American Samoa, and now plays 16 hours away from home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football recruiting: Five-star OL Francis Mauigoa shares top schools

During IMG Academy’s Pro Day, one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2023 told 247Sports which teams have his interest. Five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa had a great showing at the event, and he has his eyes on a few programs in particular. On the ‘247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast,’ national analysts Bud Elliott and Andrew Ivins broke down Mauigoa’s recruitment. Mauigoa revealed some of his top teams to Elliott, but the one program that really stood out was the USC Trojans.
NFL
247Sports

Oregon lands transfer WR Chase Cota

The Ducks continue to add through the transfer portal. Oregon has added to its depleted wide receiver room with transfer Chase Cota. Cota, an Oregon legacy with his dad Chad Cota playing at Oregon in the mid-1990s, elects to return to his home state for his final year of college eligibility.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Lemonis Long Beach Game 1 Q and A

Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis addressed the media following the Bulldogs’ 3-0 loss to Long Beach State Friday afternoon. The transcript follows:. Question: What did you think of Landon’s performance today?. Lemonis: Really good. Probably went a little further than we thought in terms of innings, even...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Live Updates: Oregon baseball takes on USD

Tonight is the night. Baseball is back for the Oregon Ducks. Fresh off an NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, the Ducks start the quest to make it two in a row in 2022. Oregon, led by head coach Mark Wasikowski, will send the University of British Columbia transfer Adam Maier to the mound to get the Ducks off to a hot start.
OREGON STATE
#Poly#Lsu Tigers#California#American Football#College Sports#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers
247Sports

Virginia football: Miami (Ohio) DL transfer Kam Butler commits to Cavaliers

Miami (Ohio) defensive line transfer Kam Butler has committed to Virginia. Butler made his announcement in a graphic posted to Twitter, confirming the news. A three-star edge rusher coming out of high school in the 2018 recruiting class, Butler played in 10 games as a true freshman and immediately rolled that into a successful 2019 season at Miami. Butler recorded 45 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks on the season, leading to him being a second-team All-MAC pick. Butler earned another second-team All-MAC honor in 2020 after recording 16 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks in the mere three games Miami was able to play in.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Longtime Miami WR commit schedules visit to Florida State

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern wide receiver has been committed to the local Miami Hurricanes since April of 2020. While it appears he's solidly committed to the 'Canes, it looks like Seymore plans on taking some visits to some other schools to make sure of his decision. Florida State is a program...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: USC wins season opener

South Carolina jumped on UNC Greensboro early and withstood a late rally for a 9-7 in the season opener Friday at Founders Park. After surrendering a first-inning home run, the Gamecocks settled for six straight runs and five innings of three hit baseball by ace Will Sanders. The Spartans mounted...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

Louisville wins season opener, defeats Charlotte 8-7

TAMPA, Fla. – Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said the goal for his team’s season-opening trip to Tampa, where it’ll face a trio of teams, was to “just compete.”. That’s exactly what he saw as the Cardinals produced in the opener against Charlotte on Friday afternoon at the USF Baseball Stadium. UofL fought off multiple Charlotte rallies, outhitting the 49ers 11-9 to capture a 8-7 Win.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Michigan live updates, game thread

Records: Texas Tech (0-0), Michigan (0-0) Media: TV: None. Streaming: FloSports (LINK) Audio: TexasTech.com (LINK) Check out this College Baseball Showdown and 2022 season preview from Texas Tech Athletics:. The Texas Tech baseball season kicks off at the State Farm College Showdown, Feb. 18-20, hosted at Globe Life Field, home...
ARLINGTON, TX
247Sports

No. 16 Vols blast Georgia Southern to open season

Who said the ball won’t fly in freezing weather?. The 16th-ranked Tennessee baseball team started the season in style at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, on Friday, hitting four home runs in a 9-0 win over Georgia Southern before a near-capacity crowd of 4,335 — the most for a season opener in program history. The previous record was 2,812 for an opener against Northern Illinois in 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

UCLA football: Ex-Bruins WR Chase Cota transfers to Oregon to follow in father's footsteps

Former UCLA wide receiver Chase Cota announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Oregon. Cota was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018. Oregon was heavily in the mix before Cota picked UCLA after Willie Taggart departed as head coach for Florida State. Cota tallied 883 receiving yards and six touchdowns throughout his four years at UCLA. But he decided to use his last year of eligibility to get closer to home.
MEDFORD, OR
247Sports

No. 1 Texas runs roughshod over Rice to open season, 7-0

AUSTIN, Texas — After a 56-win season, a Big 12 championship and a semifinal finish at the College World Series, the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns are ready to open the 2022 season. Texas welcomes long-time rival Rice to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday (6:30 p.m., LHN) for the first of three games to kick off the sixth season head coach David Pierce’s tenure.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Sedona Prince confident team will play better against Stanford on Sunday

Oregon reserve center Sedona Prince spoke for nearly 10 minutes following the team's 52-47 victory over California on Friday night. The Ducks played arguably their worst basketball of the season, missing all 16 three-point shots to go without a made three for the first time in seven years. The team also turned it over 18 times and made 35-percent of its total shots from the field.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

247Sports

