LSU a big offer for '23 DB Daylen Austin

Miami (Ohio) defensive line transfer Kam Butler has committed to Virginia. Butler made his announcement in a graphic posted to Twitter, confirming the news. A three-star edge rusher coming out of high school in the 2018 recruiting class, Butler played in 10 games as a true freshman and immediately rolled that into a successful 2019 season at Miami. Butler recorded 45 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 5.5 sacks on the season, leading to him being a second-team All-MAC pick. Butler earned another second-team All-MAC honor in 2020 after recording 16 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 2.5 sacks in the mere three games Miami was able to play in.
