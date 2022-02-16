LSU a big offer for '23 DB Daylen Austin

During IMG Academy’s Pro Day, one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2023 told 247Sports which teams have his interest. Five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa had a great showing at the event, and he has his eyes on a few programs in particular. On the ‘247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast,’ national analysts Bud Elliott and Andrew Ivins broke down Mauigoa’s recruitment. Mauigoa revealed some of his top teams to Elliott, but the one program that really stood out was the USC Trojans.

