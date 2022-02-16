ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 on death row in Singapore lose appeal, renew legal bid

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two death row inmates in Singapore lost another appeal Wednesday against their pending execution on the grounds they were mentally disabled, but their family filed a fresh legal bid to save them. Lawyer M.Ravi said Singapore’s High Court rejected an application to review...

