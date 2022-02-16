ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global COBOL Growth Spurs Reevaluation of ‘Legacy’ Assets

By Alex Woodie
IT Jungle
Cover picture for the articleCOBOL is supposed to be a dead language, tied (mostly) as it is to the IBM mainframe, which is also dead. But according to a recent survey from Micro Focus, the amount of COBOL code in the world actually is expanding. What in COBOL is going on?. Micro Focus...

