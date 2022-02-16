ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helmut Lang Channels the Theme of Escapism for FW22

Cover picture for the articleHelmut Lang presents its brand new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. “The prevailing attitude these days is escapism, which is normal given the circumstances of the past few years. But is clothing the most...

Related
Hypebae

Musier Paris Plays With Style Codes in Its Spring 2022 Collection

Musier Paris‘ Spring 2022 collection plays with stylistic gender codes, while paying homage to its founder Anne Laure Mais. Knitted sailor stripes emblematic of the range are splashed across bodysuits, mid-length dresses and cardigans donning golden buttons. A variety of silhouettes comprise the capsule, including micro-mini skirts, oversized bomber jackets and black crepe tops boasting cutouts at the hip. Elevating the timeless line are sheer fishnet tops, which can be paired with pleated shorts or men’s trousers. The collection is rounded out with a pair of preppy and minimalistic sand dune loafers, alongside a pair of Mary Janes, an oversized double-breasted jacket and a trench coat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Piilgrim Presents Functional Vegan Silhouettes For FW22

Following the launch of its eco-friendly SS22 collection, vegan imprint Pillgrim has unveiled its newest range of functional and eclectic garments for Fall/Winter 2022. Based in Manchester, the sustainably-focused label has gained a cult following in recent years thanks to its ethical and transparent production process and 100% vegan-friendly wares.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

These "Cryptopanties" Help Guide Women Into the Male-Dominated NFT Space

Rave Review, the female-led and sustainable Stockholm brand has a solution for women overwhelmed by the male-dominated NFT space. Titled “Cryptopanties,” the latest launch of the rebellious fashion brand aims to form a community on the blockchain. Created in collaboration with digital fashion collector RedDAO, the garments of the virtual collection will be part of the next wave of the digital fashion movement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escapism#Fw22
Hypebae

The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week FW22

The fashion crowd at Copenhagen Fashion Week seemed to have more fun getting dressed than everyone else. At the just-wrapped four-day event, show attendees braved the near-freezing, rainy weather wearing vibrant colored and expertly layered outfits, banishing the winter blues in bright and bold style. A master of mixing and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Linda Evangelista Comes Out of Hiding After "Fat-Freezing" Procedure

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has unveiled the reason why she went into hiding for five years. In an exclusive with People, she claimed that a CoolSculpting procedure — also known as “fat-freezing” — left her “brutally disfigured.” As a result, she is now suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million USD, stating her inability to work since the surgery.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Keep Your Shoe Lineup Colorful With Miu Miu's Rubber Mules

Readying for the warmer days, Miu Miu has released a range of colorful rubber mules. The sports-inspired silhouette, available in “Pink,” “Celeste,” “Lime Green” and “Ivory,” is entirely constructed of EVA material. Donning a closed-toe design, the shoe arrives in a tonal theme, with Miu Miu’s logo embossed on the upper. The branding is additionally found on the footbed atop the 65 mm rubber heel. You can wear these heels on their own or style with colored socks.
APPAREL
Hypebae

From Vans to Rick Owens, 9 Sneakers That Channel the Emo Style Trend

Thanks to the TikTok generation’s obsession with nostalgia, the part punk, part Y2K emo fashion trend has come full circle since dominating pop culture in the early aughts. While emo style is most often associated with combat boots and platform footwear, sneaker fans can get in on the throwback trend via avant-garde styles like the leather Antei by Raf Simons, or the high-top Stivali Army silhouette by Rick Owens.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande Wears a Lace Cutout Dress For a Rare Outing With Dalton Gomez

While "The Voice"'s main stage was previously Ariana Grande's personal runway, since the latest season wrapped in December 2021, style moments from the star have been few and far between and appearances with her new husband, Dalton Gomez, even rarer. But on Feb. 16, Grande offered a glimpse at the couple's recent romantic date night, featuring her sleek, lace-trimmed midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Dior Boasts a Vibrant Line of Bags in Its SS22 Collection

Dior has released a slew of handbags for Spring/Summer 2022 in an exploration of Marc Bohan’s lengthy tenure as the brand’s creative director from the ’60s to the ’80s. Reimagining Bohan’s aesthetic with a color block twist, bright yellow, green and orange hues are splashed across...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hypebae

The Top 8 Hip-Hop Artists To Watch in 2022

The hip-hop world has seen the rise of female rappers over the years. Pioneers like MC Lyte, Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott have paved the way for today’s generation of artists such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Every year, we see emerging names making waves in the scene and we’ve gathered the top eight talents for you to watch this year. From the Bronx native DreamDoll to hip-hop and soul duo OSHUN, read on to discover our full lineup.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Brunch Celebrates the Big Apple in "New York IRL" Campaign

Brunch is launching a new line of slippers titled l’Essentiel. Boasting more comfort and durability, the silhouette is built upon the premise that every day should feel like a vacation. The footwear style combines form and functionality with its contoured footbed designed for long-lasting support. The soft terry upper...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

