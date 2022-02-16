ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Smith scores 26, leads N.C. State over Georgia Tech 77-61

 5 days ago

ATLANTA — Terquavion Smith scored 18 of his 26 points...

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Wisconsin assistant gave Juwan Howard the ‘suck it’ gesture

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Williams leads No. 11 Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas 61-55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fans packed into rival Texas' home arena. They lustily booed “The Eyes of Texas” song from the rafters. They chanted “De-fense” on every crucial possession. They howled when the Longhorns launched a late air ball. And then the No....
AUSTIN, TX
Fike girls stomp C.B. Aycock, turn focus to playoffs

The Fike High girls basketball team closed out a stellar regular season in fine fashion Friday night...
WILSON, NC
North Carolina, the 50/50 state

The last five statewide North Carolina elections have been decided by 2%, 1.5%, 3.7%, 2%, and 1.3%.
ELECTIONS
The Spun

Big Ten Releases Statement On Juwan Howard Incident

Things turned ugly pretty quickly at the conclusion of Michigan and Wisconsin’s conference battle Saturday. Leading to Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard throwing a blow at an opposing member of Wisconsin’s staff. The incident quickly became the talk of the college hoops world, prompting the Big Ten itself...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Digger Phelps speaks after Juwan Howard incident

Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Beddingfield girls capture Neuse 6 Tournament Championship

GOLDSBORO — The Beddingfield High girls basketball team further cemented itself as the class of the
GOLDSBORO, NC
After early CFP expansion fails, job only gets tougher

Not expanding the College Football Playoff sooner won't make it easier to expand it later. "In fact,
WILSON, NC
Barton sweeps Chowan to open Conference Carolinas play

The Barton baseball team opened Conference Carolinas play in fine fashion this weekend, sweeping a t...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wilson Prep boys edge North Edgecombe for conference title

GASTON — The 1-A Tar Roanoke Conference Tournament Championship game ended far closer than the Wilso...
GASTON, NC
Hurricanes edge Pens 4-3 to take lead in tight Metropolitan

PITTSBURGH — The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins spent the first four months of the seas...
NHL
Greenfield boys trounce Lawrence Academy, advance to NCISAA semis

Greenfield’s Aaron Murphy (13) looks to attack the basket during a 72-31 win over Lawrence Academy in the NCISAA 1-A quarterfinals. The Greenfield School boys basketball team took care of business in its first game of the 1-A NCISAA playoffs Saturday, picking up a 72-31 home win over Lawrence Academy in the quarterfinal round.
HIGH SCHOOL
All-Star host Cavaliers getting chance to strut their stuff

CLEVELAND — The NBA All-Star Game's hosts aren't just welcoming guests or showing off their renovate...
NBA

