Smith scores 26, leads N.C. State over Georgia Tech 77-61

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fans packed into rival Texas' home arena. They lustily booed "The Eyes of Texas" song from the rafters. They chanted "De-fense" on every crucial possession. They howled when the Longhorns launched a late air ball. And then the No....
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at...
Greenfield’s Aaron Murphy (13) looks to attack the basket during a 72-31 win over Lawrence Academy in the NCISAA 1-A quarterfinals. The Greenfield School boys basketball team took care of business in its first game of the 1-A NCISAA playoffs Saturday, picking up a 72-31 home win over Lawrence Academy in the quarterfinal round.
