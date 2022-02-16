Downton Abbey: A New Era gets a new trailer and poster

With a filmography that includes Annihilation, Ex Machina, and Devs, Alex Garland has become a reliable source for emotional and genre-bending films. The prolific director and screenwriter has had a number of new projects in the pipeline — and it looks like the trailer for the latest one is on the horizon. On Tuesday, A24 debuted the first teaser poster for Men, an upcoming horror-tinged drama written and directed by Garland. The poster teases that "What haunts you will find you", and shows a woman standing in a tunnel that almost resembles a skull shape.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO