In the Southwest A district tournament, Hamilton scored a 44-40 win over Butte Central to reach the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as Layne Kearns led the way with 10 points. The Broncs will face Dillon, which posted a 54-25 win over Stevensville in the other semifinal. Frenchtown will play Butte Central for a trip to the third-place game, while Stevensville will play in the other loser-out game against Corvallis, which stayed alive with a 43-39 win over East Helena as Madeline Gilder scored a team-high 18 points.

FLORENCE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO