WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center has recently updated its visitation policies that are said to go into effect on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The medical center released a revised policy for its visitors in early January, and now the most current one is still similar to that one, only with slight changes in the number of guests that one may have in certain areas of the hospital, and the hours in which they may visit.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO