Serving as his first independent release since 2015’s Suffolk County, Boston-bred rapper Cousin Stizz returned on Friday with a new album called Just for You. The album comes after his 2017 RCA debut Trying to Find My Next Thrill and Trying To Find My Next Thrill, which dropped in 2019. Just for You includes 13 featureless tracks including the previously released singles “Say Dat,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Blessings,” and “LBS,” which Stizz dropped the music video for last week. The new album finds Stizz after his two-year hiatus as he speaks on the lessons learned from years of abiding by major label restrictions while trying to still maintain a creative inspiration to make music.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO