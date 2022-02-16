ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattel Stock: More Upside Into Strong Earnings Growth Story

By BOOX Research
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mattel reported Q4 results that beat expectations. Mattel, Inc. (MAT) reported a blowout Q4 earnings covering the holiday shopping season which beat EPS and revenue expectations. This effort capped off a record year for the company that has been successful in streamlining its operation with a focus on profitability. Indeed, the...

ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

