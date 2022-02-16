Mattel Stock: More Upside Into Strong Earnings Growth Story

HEICO took a significant hit in 2022 due to the pandemic but has bounced back to outperform projections. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) was founded in 1957 under its original name Heinicke Instruments. Over time it has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar aerospace & defense manufacturing company with a vast array of products and interests. Focusing on niche markets, the company has developed many profitable parts used in a wide variety of industries, from aircraft, medical, spacecraft, and telecommunications equipment manufacturers. They also deal in both commercial and military aviation parts. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO has two main branches, the Flight Support Group - responsible for providing FAA-approved aircraft replacement parts, and the Electronic Technologies Group - responsible for manufacturing specific parts to fit niche technology needs. A third group in the company focuses on selling these parts to various other manufacturing firms in a B2B model.
Comments / 0