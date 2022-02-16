ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Lose to Texas in Overtime

 5 days ago

The Oklahoma men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night from the perimeter and after a late rally to force overtime, lost to 20th-ranked Texas 80-78 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OU was just 5-for-23 from three-point range for the game, and Ethan Chargois missed a 3-point attempt at the end of regulation that could have won the game.

In overtime, the Sooners made their first four shots, with their fifth and final attempt a missed desperation three-point attempt by Elijah Harkless at the buzzer.

Harkless led OU with 19 points, and three other Sooners scored in double figures.

Jordan Goldwire had 18 points, but was 0-for-4 from three-point range.

Umoja Gibson had 17 points and made four three-pointers, while Jalen Hill added 16 points.

Texas was led by 20 points apiece from Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen.

Neither team led by more than seven points, with Texas leading by two at halftime, with the Sooners shooting just 31 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes.

The Longhorns went on an 11-0 run in the second half to lead by six, but Oklahoma scored the final four points of regulation to force overtime.

In OT, Texas made five of seven field goal attempts to complete a season sweep of the Sooners.

Oklahoma has lost nine of their last 11 games and falls to 14-12 overall, 4-9 in conference play.

The Sooners travel to Ames, Iowa, to play Iowa State at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

