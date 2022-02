The University of Georgia Athletic Association has released a statement following this week's report that the Bulldogs are close to firing head basketball coach Tom Crean following a recent incident involving two of his assistant coaches. Georgia assistant coach Wade Mason has been indefinitely suspended following an altercation with the director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of the Bulldogs’ loss to LSU on Wednesday, Dawgs247 confirmed. Mason’s suspension was first reported by Brandon Sudge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

