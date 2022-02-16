ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATHLETES ON: Best things they’ve eaten in the Olympic bubble

By KELVIN CHAN, CANDICE CHOI, AARON MORRISON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6rfn_0eFmNsgL00
1 of 6

BEIJING (AP) — Avocado ice cream and Chinese hot pot are some of the best foods athletes say they’ve eaten at the Beijing Olympics. Some were also eyeing the KFC — but holding until after competition to indulge.

Despite the varied menu at the Olympic Village, the options for athletes are radically more limited this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. To prevent any potential spread of the virus, athletes and all other Olympic participants can only move between designated venues.

That means they can’t venture out of the Olympic “bubble” to sample the local fare.

Here’s what some athletes are eating.

___

NAMES: Adrian Diaz and Olivia Smart

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Spain

A favorite cited by many athletes is the hot pot, a popular Chinese dish that lets people pick from a variety of raw ingredients like meat, seafood and vegetables to add to a boiling, seasoned pot of broth.

Spanish ice dancing pair Adrian Diaz and Olivia Smart say they’ve been eating it every day at the dining hall.

“I’ve never had hot pot before and it’s one the main dinner things here,” Smart says. “That’s a new discovery for me.”″

They have a strategy for deciding which of the many flavorings to pick: “You just take the sauce the person in front you has taken,” Smart says.

___

NAME: Tom Kuhnhackl

SPORT: Ice hockey

COUNTRY: Germany

Aside from the dumplings, noodles and hot pot, German ice hockey player Tom Kuhnhackl says he’s been indulging his sweet tooth.

“I’m a huge dessert guy. I tried all the desserts,” he says. “All kinds of cakes, all kinds of cookies. They were pretty dynamite.”

Red velvet cake, green tea cake and avocado ice cream are some of the sweets he’s tried.

___

NAME: Nicole Schott

SPORT: Figure skating

COUNTRY: Germany

German figure skater Nicole Schott says her go-to foods in the Olympic Village are the vanilla ice cream and the white rice.

“I like that it’s different from all of our European rice,” she says. “That’s actually what I eat every single day.”

It might sound plain, but she says she noticed others are enjoying it too. She also brought foods from home including dark bread, porridge and muesli.

___

NAMES: Filip Taschler and Natalie Taschlerova

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Czech Republic

Being gluten- and lactose-free has limited the options for Czech ice dancer Filip Taschler. At home, for example, he opts for almond or coconut milk. But he says there’s only dairy and soy milk in the Olympic Village.

The experience has taught him that he should bring along more snacks along with him when traveling for competitions, he says.

Otherwise, he says the food has been good. He likes the dragon fruit and melon, which he says is sweeter than in the Czech Republic. And though he doesn’t eat dairy, he and partner Natalie Taschlerova have heard the ice cream is good.

“The Italians, they said that it’s pretty good,” he says. “So it means a lot.”

___

NAMES: Jean-Luc Baker and Kaitlin Hawayek

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: United States

To make overnight oats during the Olympics, U.S. ice dancer Kaitlin Hawayek packed ingredients including chia seeds, almond milk and protein powder.

“I like the consistency of knowing that I had my own food that I would have back home,” she says.

After competition, she says she’s excited to sample more foods in the Olympic Village. She liked the hot pot.

“I’ve never tried hot pot before, but everyone convinced me to,” Hawayek says.

Partner Jean-Luc Baker says he might get more adventurous with the many sauces. “Going into competition, you want to make sure that everything’s kind of running as smoothly and normal as possible,” he says.

___

NAME: Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Finland

Finnish ice dancing partners Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis say they’re ready to indulge after finishing their free skate performance.

“Competition is over for us,” Versluis says. “It’s time for some KFC.”

When they arrived in Beijing, Versluis says they were given Pizza Hut while waiting for negative test results to clear them to move about. But he says they’ve been waiting to eat at the KFC, which he tried once long ago.

They say the Olympic Village has no McDonald’s, which has been a presence at past Games.

___

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

What does a world-famous bartender drink first thing in the morning?

First Things First is a series chronicling the morning beverage routines of some of our favorite people. What can you learn about a person from their coffee mug collection? If that someone is Aaron Polsky, the Los Angeles–based founder of ready-to-drink cocktail company LiveWire Drinks, you'd rightfully surmise that he's a loving cat dad with an affinity for rock and roll, Larry David's bristly sense of humor, and old-school Nintendo games. But then, as you make your way toward the back of the shelf, you may wonder about an outlier cup adorned with ballet slippers and more text than a Dr. Bronner's soap bottle. Don't worry, there's a story behind that one, too.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Sports

Watch Team USA Figure Skaters Explain What They'd Say to Kamila Valieva

For the U.S. women’s figure skaters who competed against Kamila Valieva on Thursday, actions speak louder than words. Even when it comes to what they would say to the 15-year-old Russian skater following her stunning collapse from first to fourth in the event amid a doping scandal. “Probably give...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Chinese#Spanish#Germany German
Slate

The Olympic Pairs Short Program Was One of the Most Thrilling Figure Skating Events I Can Remember

For years, I have been telling people that pairs is the most exciting and most difficult discipline in figure skating. I must admit, I am severely biased here. For most of my figure skating career, I competed in pairs with my younger sister, and I have a bit of a chip on my shoulder that pairs skating has always been ignored. Perhaps that’s been because, in the United States, pairs has been our weakest discipline; the U.S. has never won gold in the event, and our last Olympic medal of any color was a bronze in 1988. It is sometimes hard to find TV coverage of international pairs events, with networks preferring to air the women’s and men’s disciplines instead. But at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, pairs is finally getting its moment to shine. This year, pairs is the final figure skating event to compete, a complete switch from the way things usually go. In fact, until these Games, pairs has been the first of the four disciplines to conclude at every Olympics since 1976. Each cycle, I felt like they were just trying to get us out of the way so they could get to the events people really cared about. But this year, it’s the pairs who are the headliners.
SPORTS
Financial World

Bach: "Troubled by Kamila Valieva's Condition"

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, spoke about the Russian Kamila Valieva, who fell several times in the final of figure skating. The Arbitration Court of Sport ruled that Valieva could continue to compete, but she did not clear her of doping. The positive result was revealed only at the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
Telegraph

I've eaten more McDonald’s in France than I ever did in the UK

In the popular imagination, France still exists as a slow-food nation: on every table a red-and-white checked cloth, in every pot a daube. But I have a confession to make and I warn you now, it’s not pretty. I have eaten more fast food in the past four months here than I ever did when I lived in the UK.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Seafood
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

How to eat: coleslaw

This month, we dive into a European salad that went global after the Americans added mayo. But why is cheese a no-no? And should you be punished for popping in pineapple?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
KTLA

Visitors return to Australia as travel restrictions ease

International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday, bringing together families in tearful reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. Australia closed its borders to tourists in March 2020 in a bid to […]
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Analysis: China’s bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance

BEIJING (AP) — They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did?. China pulled off a logistically adept Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era. It made that happen primarily by creating what it called, in inimitable Chinese government style, a “closed-loop system” — the now-renowned Olympic “bubble” designed to corral anyone affiliated with the Olympics and, just as important, keep them from infecting the rest of the country.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

766K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy