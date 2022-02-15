ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Pet of The Week Feb 14 – Feb 18

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 3 days ago

Pet of The Week: Bronzie is a 3-4 year old, female,...

www.wfmd.com

CBS News

Watch Live: Kim Potter faces sentencing for killing Daunte Wright

Former police officer Kim Potter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December. According to prosecutors, Potter, 49, faces a presumptive sentence of just over seven years...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hill

McCarthy endorses Cheney primary challenger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican waging a primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). McCarthy’s support for Hageman marks the biggest endorsement by a House Republican against Cheney, who is fighting for her political life over GOP backlash to her criticism of former President Trump and her participation in the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on Capitol Hill.
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even when Eileen Gu’s simply taking a celebratory stroll through the halfpipe, she’s still so stylish and makes it look so effortless. The 18-year-old American-born freestyle skier who represents China captured Olympic gold in the women’s halfpipe on a breezy and cold Friday morning to become the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games.
SPORTS
