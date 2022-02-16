Millersburg Village Council: School Street no longer one way for now, for the safety of children

MILLERSBURG — Millersburg Elementary School Principal Renee Woods worries about the safety of children using the crosswalk at her school while vehicles veer around the pickup line near state Route 241.

School buses enter the parking lot from the north side of the building off Route 241, she told Village Council this week, questioning why School Street is designated one way.

"Recently the Millersburg PD has been stopping people in the afternoon for going left of center around the pickup line that's going into our school to pick up students," Woods said.

Parents have asked why the street needs to be one way and Woods doesn't have an answer for them. In speaking with Police Chief Matt Shaner, she was advised to speak with council.

"I wanted to know why School Street is one way," Woods asked. "Is there a history to that?"

Safety of school children a concern with old traffic pattern

Councilman Tom Vaughn, the former police chief of Millersburg, said the road was designated one way during restricted hours for school buses coming primarily from the east, and turning onto School Street from East Jackson.

"Buses can't make the turn if there are cars sitting there," Vaughn said. "Cars could still get out onto Jackson by going down the alley. It was done at the request of the school, probably 30 years ago."

Woods believes the old traffic pattern is not the best for student safety, noting buses enter Millersburg Elementary from 241, and exit from the front of the school directly onto Route 39.

"Buses aren't coming down School Street at all any more," she said. "Another issue is, when cars circle around the pickup line and pull out onto School Street, if they want to go down to 39, they go down the alley by the church. Is that the safest place to exit when there are kids walking downtown, but there's a crossing guard at the bottom of School Street?

Village Administrator Nate Troyer suggested covering the one-way signs and giving the new traffic pattern a test run.

"If we find that it is working, we can just take the signs down," Troyer said.

Mayor Jeff Huebner agreed the village should try it "and see what happens."

Community asked to take survey on comprehensive plan

In other business, Chief Shaner said dispatcher Ashley Phillips has accepted a position with the Sheriff's Office. She was hired in October.

Troyer reported plans are in the work for resurfacing in the village when the weather breaks. He has instructed the Street Department to adjust the manhole covers on South Washington Street.

The village administrator reminds residents that the community survey for the comprehensive plan is on the village's Facebook Page and he encourages residents to fill it out. He also thanked those who have already done so.

Troyer added that he has met with AEP engineers to discuss the proposed reconfiguration of the East Jones Street intersection.

"They are basically going to have to reset poles around the intersection because of all the different wires coming into it from all different directions," Troyer said. "It's a little more complicated than just moving a pole one way or another.

Troyer said the polls will be moved at no cost to the village. However, the village will need to remove some guardrails and repave once the pole work is done.

"I don't see any reason why we wouldn't do it," he said, "but I wanted to bring it to council before giving AEP the go-ahead."

Council heard first reading of legislation for a proposed Community Renovation Area agreement with B&L Transport building a new facility in the village at the vacant lot next to Tractor Supply.

"This is a great addition to the village," Troyer said. "We look forward to working with the Mast family. Picking up 128 jobs doesn't happen every day."

Millersburg resident Eric Strouse introduced himself to council as a candidate for Holmes County Commissioner in the May primary. A retired banker who owns and operates a hog farm with his son, Strouse serves on the West Holmes school board and Habitat for Humanity board.

"I'm in tune with the agriculture end of things, and I feel with my banking experience and being a lifelong resident of Holmes County, I would be a good candidate for commissioner," Strouse said.