BETTENDORF, Iowa — Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs, oh my! If you didn't get a chance to place a cookie order through your local Scout, more opportunities for you to get your hands on those cookies you know and love start this weekend, Feb. 18-20. The Girl Scouts of Iowa and Western Illinois will take to the streets for the kickoff of in-person cookie booths outside of Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, Farm & Fleet and other area retail stores Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, March 27.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO