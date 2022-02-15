ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tracy McGrady questions whether Sixers star James Harden is really hurt

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is one of the more scrutinized players in the league. He is obviously going to the Hall of Fame at some point, but he also has a history of running away when times get tough.

When the Houston Rockets’ situation changed and Daryl Morey left to join the Sixers, Harden asked for a trade. He was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets who envisioned a Big 3 of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

When the situation with the Nets grew tough, Harden’s behavior changed and the Nets traded him to Philadelphia, which he claims was always his preferred destination. However, he is dealing with a hamstring issue, so he will not make his debut until after the All-Star break.

Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady joined TNT on Tuesday and he questioned whether Harden is actually hurt:

We all know Philly was his first choice before he went to Brooklyn. When things hit the fan, he wanted out of there. He shut it down. He wasn’t hurt. He wasn’t hurt. He shut it down. Y’all think he’s hurt right now? You don’t rehab a hammy by doing step backs.

McGrady is referring to Harden working on his 3s in practice and looking to be in good shape. However, just because a guy looks good in practice doesn’t mean he is ready to play in an NBA game.

When Harden returns after the break, the Sixers will have 24 games to integrate him into the offense before the playoffs begin. It will be interesting to see how they handle all of this.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire!

