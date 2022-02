Before Afghanistan, before inflation, before omicron, President Joe Biden’s first failure in office occurred at the southern border. In March, Biden tried to claim that the flood of migrants illegally crossing from Mexico was just a seasonal blip , but that talking point quickly expired. By April, even CNN was calling the situation at the border a crisis, and by the end of his first year in office, a record 2 million migrants had been arrested while illegally crossing the border. Another 2 million are expected next year .

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 21 DAYS AGO