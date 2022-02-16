Our favorite Galaxy S22 Ultra clear cases

OPPO Find X5 series specifications leak in full ahead of the announcement. This is our first look at OPPO Pad, launching alongside the Find X5 series. The official news today are non-existent but let's talk about a line-up that's about to be official, OPPO's Find X5. Yesterday, the company shared press invitations for their MWC Event and now we get a very detailed list of specs for the entire series from Tech Insider. Focusing on the Find X5 Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but some rumors hint that there might be a Dimensity 9000 variant.. You get up to 19 Gigs of RAM which all sounds like a typo, along with 256 Gigs of storage... Weird as we've had 512 gigs of storage variants before with the Find X2 Pro. When it comes to the camera, you get a 50MP main sensor, another 50MP shooter and then a 13MP which aren't specified. The selfie camera does bring 32MP though. Finally, it brings a 5000 mAh battery, and this listing says that it actually brings a charger in the box which I presume its for their VOOC bragging rights. Kudos OPPO. And I'm sure you don't need me to talk about design by this point, so moving on, the Find X5 Series is expected to share the stage along with the OPPO Pad which was just leaked and looks very similar to another popular tablet that shall not be named. So yeah, we're only 6 days away from this announcement so let's see if there's any surprises.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO