Primary elections are underway in Texas and a North Texas group is trying to help ensure every vote is counted. Millie Domenech, co-founder of the group Texans Taking Action, led a group of volunteers Saturday as they canvassed a Dallas neighborhood and knocked on doors. The group, which started its work in early 2022, is a grassroots organization focused on voter outreach in areas with historically lower voter turnout.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO