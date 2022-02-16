ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian skating dominance less about drugs, more about math

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The dominance of Russian women in Olympic figure skating has less to do with performance-enhancing drugs and more to...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Figure Skating#Mathematics#Russian#Ap
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Sufferer reveals recording of mysterious sound behind ‘Havana Syndrome’

An audio recording claims to reveal the sound associated with Havana Syndrome, the mysterious illness that has struck US bureaucrats, troops and intelligence officers in recent years.On Sunday, 60 Minutes revealed audio recorded by a former US official who had heard the noise at his home in Cuba’s Havana.The sound does not cause harm as it is a byproduct and not the sound itself.A former US official recorded a sound outside his home in Havana, Cuba. Injured officials 60 Minutes spoke with said the sound or a feeling of pressure came from one direction.NOTE: Listening to a recording of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Credit Suisse leak unmasks fraudsters and corrupt politicians

Top story: What is the Suisse secrets leak and why are we publishing it?. Hello, Warren Murray here to open the week in news. A massive leak from one of the world’s biggest private banks, Credit Suisse, has exposed the hidden wealth of clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, corruption and other serious crimes. Details of accounts linked to 30,000 Credit Suisse clients all over the world are contained in the leak, which unmasks the beneficiaries of more than 100bn Swiss francs (£80bn)* held in one of Switzerland’s best-known financial institutions. The leak points to widespread failures of due diligence by Credit Suisse, despite repeated pledges over decades to weed out dubious clients and illicit funds. The Guardian is part of a consortium of media outlets given exclusive access to the data.
ECONOMY
WebMD

Subvariant May Be More Dangerous Than Omicron: Study

Feb. 18, 2022 -- The Omicron subvariant, BA.2, is not only more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, BA.1, but may cause more severe disease, a lab study from Japan says. “Our multiscale investigations suggest that the risk of BA.2 for global health is potentially higher than that of BA.1,”...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy