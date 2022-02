Oregon reserve center Sedona Prince spoke for nearly 10 minutes following the team's 52-47 victory over California on Friday night. The Ducks played arguably their worst basketball of the season, missing all 16 three-point shots to go without a made three for the first time in seven years. The team also turned it over 18 times and made 35-percent of its total shots from the field.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO