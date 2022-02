MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO