Newark, MD

Newark Charter students invited to perform in Rome parade

By By Josh Shannon
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
More than 150 Newark Charter School students will travel to Italy later this year to perform in the New Year’s Day parade in Rome.

The marching band, orchestra and chorus celebrated the news Monday evening when parade chairman Bob Bone came to the school to officially invite the students to participate in the parade.

In 2019, the band performed in London’s New Year’s Day parade, and band director Samantha DeLuca expects this year’s trip to be equally amazing for the students.

“They’re so excited,” DeLuca said. “They’ve seen their peers be able to perform in London. To them, it’s a big deal.”

Newark Charter’s band was nominated for the London parade by Paul Parets, a retired band director from A.I DuPont High School who now scouts bands for the organization that coordinates the parade.

The same organization also solicits talent for Rome’s parade.

“Because we were in London, that certainly got us on their radar,” NCS Director Frank Newton said.

This time, the orchestra and chorus will be able to participate as well.

Newark Charter will be among dozens of other groups from around the world performing in the parade, which starts at the Piazza del Popolo (People’s Square) and travels around a two-kilometer course around Rome.

Bone said the parade begins at 3:30 p.m., so the first hour is in the daylight and the second hour is at night under the city’s Christmas lights. Participants traditionally decorate their instruments with lights, he added.

Now in its 15th year, the parade is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people and will be livestreamed to a global audience.

Beyond the parade, Newark Charter students will also get the opportunity to perform concerts in historic churches and venues around Rome. In addition, the weeklong trip includes an educational program that involves visiting museums, historic sites and places of architectural, cultural and artistic interest.

