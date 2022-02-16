ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATHLETES ON: Best things they've eaten in the Olympic bubble

By KELVIN CHAN, CANDICE CHOI and AARON MORRISON
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOA0C_0eFmI7l000
Beijing Olympics Athletes On Olympic Food FILE - Athletes eat a meal in a restaurant at the Olympic Village ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Wang Zhao)

BEIJING — (AP) — Avocado ice cream and Chinese hot pot are some of the best foods athletes say they've eaten at the Beijing Olympics. Some were also eyeing the KFC — but holding until after competition to indulge.

Despite the varied menu at the Olympic Village, the options for athletes are radically more limited this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. To prevent any potential spread of the virus, athletes and all other Olympic participants can only move between designated venues.

That means they can't venture out of the Olympic “bubble” to sample the local fare.

Here's what some athletes are eating.

___

NAMES: Adrian Diaz and Olivia Smart

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Spain

A favorite cited by many athletes is the hot pot, a popular Chinese dish that lets people pick from a variety of raw ingredients like meat, seafood and vegetables to add to a boiling, seasoned pot of broth.

Spanish ice dancing pair Adrian Diaz and Olivia Smart say they've been eating it every day at the dining hall.

“I’ve never had hot pot before and it’s one the main dinner things here," Smart says. “That’s a new discovery for me.""

They have a strategy for deciding which of the many flavorings to pick: “You just take the sauce the person in front you has taken,” Smart says.

___

NAME: Tom Kuhnhackl

SPORT: Ice hockey

COUNTRY: Germany

Aside from the dumplings, noodles and hot pot, German ice hockey player Tom Kuhnhackl says he's been indulging his sweet tooth.

“I’m a huge dessert guy. I tried all the desserts,” he says. “All kinds of cakes, all kinds of cookies. They were pretty dynamite.”

Red velvet cake, green tea cake and avocado ice cream are some of the sweets he's tried.

___

NAME: Nicole Schott

SPORT: Figure skating

COUNTRY: Germany

German figure skater Nicole Schott says her go-to foods in the Olympic Village are the vanilla ice cream and the white rice.

“I like that it’s different from all of our European rice,” she says. “That’s actually what I eat every single day.”

It might sound plain, but she says she noticed others are enjoying it too. She also brought foods from home including dark bread, porridge and muesli.

___

NAMES: Filip Taschler and Natalie Taschlerova

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Czech Republic

Being gluten- and lactose-free has limited the options for Czech ice dancer Filip Taschler. At home, for example, he opts for almond or coconut milk. But he says there's only dairy and soy milk in the Olympic Village.

The experience has taught him that he should bring along more snacks along with him when traveling for competitions, he says.

Otherwise, he says the food has been good. He likes the dragon fruit and melon, which he says is sweeter than in the Czech Republic. And though he doesn’t eat dairy, he and partner Natalie Taschlerova have heard the ice cream is good.

“The Italians, they said that it’s pretty good," he says. “So it means a lot.”

___

NAMES: Jean-Luc Baker and Kaitlin Hawayek

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: United States

To make overnight oat during the Olympics, U.S. ice dancer Kaitlin Hawayek packed ingredients including chia seeds, almond milk and protein powder.

“I like the consistency of knowing that I had my own food that I would have back home,” she says.

After competition, she says she’s excited to sample more foods in the Olympic Village. She liked the hot pot.

“I’ve never tried hot pot before, but everyone convinced me to,” Hawayek says.

Partner Jean-Luc Baker says he might get more adventurous with the many sauces. “Going into competition, you want to make sure that everything’s kind of running as smoothly and normal as possible,” he says.

___

NAME: Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis

SPORT: Ice dancing

COUNTRY: Finland

Finnish ice dancing partners Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis say they're ready to indulge after finishing their free skate performance.

“Competition is over for us," Versluis says. “It’s time for some KFC.”

When they arrived in Beijing, Versluis says they were given Pizza Hut while waiting for negative test results to clear them to move about. But he says they’ve been waiting to eat at the KFC, which he tried once long ago.

They say the Olympic Village has no McDonald’s, which has been a presence at past Games.

___

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING — (AP) — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world's most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID "closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.
SPORTS
Telegraph

I've eaten more McDonald’s in France than I ever did in the UK

In the popular imagination, France still exists as a slow-food nation: on every table a red-and-white checked cloth, in every pot a daube. But I have a confession to make and I warn you now, it’s not pretty. I have eaten more fast food in the past four months here than I ever did when I lived in the UK.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Dairy#Ap#Chinese#Spanish#Germany German
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
Finland
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — (AP) — When three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave decision to speak out against "human rights atrocities" while still in China at the Winter Games, the self-proclaimed "loud and obnoxious" British skier also proved that other athletes, had they chosen, perhaps could have used their Olympic platform to pipe up, too.
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Analysis: China's bubble Olympics kept reality at a distance

BEIJING — (AP) — They did it — that much seems obvious. But what, exactly, was the “it” that they did?. China pulled off a logistically adept Olympics with very few mechanical glitches — no small affair in the pandemic era. It made that happen primarily by creating what it called, in inimitable Chinese government style, a “closed-loop system” — the now-renowned Olympic “bubble” designed to corral anyone affiliated with the Olympics and, just as important, keep them from infecting the rest of the country.
SPORTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

BEIJING — (AP) — Warnings to use disposable "burner" phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy