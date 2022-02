Does time ever fly! It seems like yesterday that Bob Slicker was talking about opening his first restaurant in Cortez, Florida. When I interviewed Bob in December of 2020, he shared with me his ideas and what his plans were for the new eatery. Full disclosure, I have known Bob for many years and consider him a dear friend. Heck, a few years ago he traveled to New York for my daughter’s wedding and turned the city upside down. Just ask my kids…. There are a few places we can’t go back to!!! (only kidding, not!)

CORTEZ, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO