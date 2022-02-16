ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

1 Person Killed, 2 Firefighters Injured In PA Fire

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
House fire in the 100 block of East 5th Avenue in Altoona. Photo Credit: Facebook (Miranda Grassmyer)

One person was killed and two firefighters were hurt in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, authorities say.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of East 5th Avenue near Jefferson Park in Altoona, Blair County around 6:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Shortly after crews arrived the fire was upgraded to second alarm, and the home was deemed a total loss, the Altoona Fire department says.

An unnamed person was killed in the fire and two firefighters were hurt, according to multiple media outlets citing the Altoona fire chief.

The condition of the two firefighters who were hurt is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal, reports WTAJ.

Daily Voice has reached out to friends and neighbors of the residents of the home to learn how you can donate to help, but as of Wednesday morning no donation site or program has been organized.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

