ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

My Top 10 Dividend Paying Picks Today

By Garrett Duyck
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDividends are powerful tools for investors that should not be overlooked. There’s something thrilling about dividends. Receiving that dividend payment in the mail or in your brokerage account reinforces the intention behind investing by manifesting the outcome. It says, “Your capital has been hard at work, here’s your...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yields#Stock#Dividend Investors#Altria Group#Mo
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Our Top Picks For 2022

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Important Note: We are currently sharing all our Top Picks for 2022 with members of High Yield Landlord, who receive exclusive access to our portfolio along with all transaction alerts and detailed research on all our Top investment ideas. I hope you enjoy this free article on one of our Top Picks and consider joining us for a free trial to read the rest.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

$90 Oil: 3 Dividend-Paying Companies Set to Thrive

The near-term outlook is excellent for oil services and equipment companies. Caterpillar stock offers a safer way to invest in oil and gas. Phillips 66 has steadily improved over the past several quarters and sees continued success in 2022. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, currently sits above...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

9 Ideal February Dividend Dogs Top Kiplinger Potent Picks In 2022

February 2, 2022, A Kiplinger Today special report featured "115 Potent Picks to Profit" in 2022. This article features 73 dividend-fetching stocks therein. This article is based on A Kiplinger Today special report entitled, Potent Picks to Profit in 2022. Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

National Beverage: Upside Potential, Growing Significantly, And Paying Dividends

National Beverage Corp. is an American beverage developer, manufacturer, and distributor. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) owns brands that report double digit sales growth. Management has delivered stable dividends for the last 17 years, and the company’s FCF and gross margins are increasing thanks to new Power+ Brands. Under my best case scenario, the fair price could be close to $110, which is significantly higher than the current market price. I am a buyer of stock.
RETAIL
Forbes

This 8% Dividend Shakes Off Volatility, Pays You Every Month

One of the best things about closed-end funds (CEFs) is that, even though there are only about 500 or so of these 7%+ yielders out there, you can find CEFs that win in every kind of market. So with a few clicks, you can build a diverse CEF portfolio yielding...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers Squibb Is My Choice For A Dividend Growth Portfolio

I analyzed Eli Lilly and found it expensive, and decided to look at a peer. In a recent article, I wrote about Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and I found it to be too expensive at the current valuation and the current market. I am still looking for decent candidates in the healthcare sector. Whether it's medical devices or pharmaceuticals, I am looking for reasonably priced equities as I believe that in the current business environment investors should be cautious.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

PayPal: Evolved Strategy Should Pay Dividends, Time To Buy

PayPal is alerting its customer acquisition and retention strategy, and it should pay dividends down the road. Growth stocks have been getting hammered for a few months now, some harder than others. Unfortunately, PayPal (PYPL) falls into the "some" category. From the highs in July, the stock is down about 60%. A good chunk of what has happened is out of PayPal's control. Yet, the company is looking at making changes to how they engage and grow their customer base. I think the change will pay dividends down the road as PayPal looks to fuel sustainable growth. With insiders buying, and stock nearing crucial support levels, I think it's time to buy PayPal for the long haul.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hasbro Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Hikes Dividend

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Hasbro Inc HAS reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17% year-on-year, to $2.01 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.87 billion. Net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did DraftKings stock plummet today? Customer acquisition costs are holding back profits

DraftKings (DKNG -20.6%) fell sharply after the sports betting company's below-consensus EBITDA guidance overshadowed a Q4 revenue beat. The guidance for a larger-than-anticipated EBITDA loss this year threw a spotlight on how customer-acquisition costs for sports betting companies as they penetrate new states are cutting into the bottom line. That heated competition in new markets is expected to last all year.
GAMBLING
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs edge up in January

Typical of the post-holiday shopping season, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) credit card delinquency rate edged up 0.70% in January vs. 0.66% in December, a sign that credit card payments are heading to more normal patterns. A year ago, Chase's delinquency rate stood at 0.99%. Net charge-offs of 1.02% also crept...
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 finished the trading week in negative territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the red as well. The ETF concluded the week -1.4% and is -7.9% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance....
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Synchrony Financial credit card delinquency rate rises in January

Synchrony Financial's (SYF +2.6%) credit card delinquency rate increased to 2.8% in January, up from 2.6% in December, but was significantly below the 3.2% rate in January 2021. Its net charge-off rate of 2.3%, though, improved from 2.4% in the previous month and 3.1% in the year-ago month, showing that...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy