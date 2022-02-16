Severe risk Thursday

A few more clouds will roll through the region today but temperatures will still be nice with highs in the upper 60s for most. Even though we'll find more clouds, there won't be any rain from these whatsoever. By Monday we'll notice the higher humidity will have made a return and high temperatures will also respond by warming even further into the mid to upper 70s for highs. There is a chance of a shower or two on Monday, but I think most of the rain stays well north of us. Highs will stick around 80° through Thursday and there will also come about a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day too. By Friday a weak cold front will move through the region that I believe will produce a few more showers and storms where I've got our likeliest rain chances for the week. Behind the front, a weak system will drop into the area that will put a chance of showers in the forecast for the festivities on Saturday and Sunday of next weekend, but I think the chances are pretty low at this time... say, on the order of only 20%-30%. Once that system is gone, it's going to leave much sunnier and drier days for our Lundi Gras Monday and completely sunny skies for Mardi Gras Tuesday! The only downside might be chilly/cold mornings and highs only around 60° and into the lower 60s for each of the two days. But all things considered, it should be a great forecast for Mardi Gras! Have a great day!

PARADES ・ 18 HOURS AGO