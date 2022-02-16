ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe risk Thursday

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will mostly be in the 50s in the morning. Some patchy fog is possible. Mostly cloudy and warm Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Several southern states at risk for strong storms, tornadoes

Large parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee will be at risk of powerful thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes as storms sweep into the South on Thursday, forecasters said. More than 20 million people are in a zone that’s at risk of severe weather on Thursday, the national Storm Prediction Center said Wednesday. The region most in danger included Jackson, Mississippi; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Huntsville, Alabama, forecasters said.
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Pleasant Sunday Ahead!

NEW ORLEANS — The parade forecast looks great! Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 70 degrees. It will be breezy with SE winds 5-15 mph. Rain chances return as early as overnight Sunday night. Through the workweek, there will be a 20-30% chance of rain each day. Tuesday has our attention because some storms could be strong to possibly severe.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
WSFA

First Alert: Severe weather possible late Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A windy, warm Wednesday is ahead for Alabama. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s underneath a partly cloudy sky. The breeze will kick up at times and while there is no formal burn ban, I’d advise against outdoor burning Wednesday and Thursday. Our next...
ENVIRONMENT
Williamson Source

Severe Storms, Winds, Cold Temps – Welcome To Thursday

Well, boys and girls… tired of the snow? Been enjoying this great weather? Well, put all that lawn furniture you pulled out with this week’s warm temps. Put the suntan lotion away and get the hand lotion back out. Make sure you have batteries, your weather radio and your phones are charged, because Thursday, February 17, is going to bring you everything you don’t want from the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

It's Carnival Time!

Great weather this evening for the parades. Definitely chilly. Jacket weather and maybe a pair of gloves! Morning lows drop into the mid 30s Northshore. Potential for some frost. Lows South Shore upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny Saturday. Highs near 60 to the low 60s. Sunglasses! Chilly again Sunday morning. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Warmer Sunday. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances begin to increase Monday. Warmer. Highs upper 70s. Fog potential Tuesday through Thursday. Off and on rain chances. Check out the timing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs
WAAY-TV

Warm and breezy Wednesday, severe storms Thursday afternoon

We are tracking a warm and windy Wednesday. The breeze has kept temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning. Clouds continue to stream in from the south throughout the day, but high temperatures climb into the upper 60s and maybe close to 70 this afternoon. Sustained southerly wind of 10 to 20 MPH will gust closer to 30 MPH at times.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

A sunny and chilly Monday

High pressure remains in control of our weather in SELA. That high will move over our heads today and be east of SELA tomorrow. It will help keep rain chances at zero today and bring sunshine back this afternoon and Tuesday. The next cold front arrives on Thursday bringing a...
ENVIRONMENT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sunshine, mild temperatures for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy a pretty fantastic Presidents’ Day with sunshine and very mild temperatures. Dry conditions and southerly winds will push highs to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will begin to build in by evening, ahead of the next system for Tuesday. If you want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTBS

Severe storms could impact the ArkLaTex early Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A slight risk for strong or severe storms continues to be in the forecast for Thursday morning. It appears a line of storms will be moving into east Texas and southeast Oklahoma just before sunrise Thursday and will continue to move east and impact areas of north Louisiana and south Arkansas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDSU

Still Nice for Parades Today and A Look Ahead to Mardi Gras Weekend!

A few more clouds will roll through the region today but temperatures will still be nice with highs in the upper 60s for most. Even though we'll find more clouds, there won't be any rain from these whatsoever. By Monday we'll notice the higher humidity will have made a return and high temperatures will also respond by warming even further into the mid to upper 70s for highs. There is a chance of a shower or two on Monday, but I think most of the rain stays well north of us. Highs will stick around 80° through Thursday and there will also come about a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day too. By Friday a weak cold front will move through the region that I believe will produce a few more showers and storms where I've got our likeliest rain chances for the week. Behind the front, a weak system will drop into the area that will put a chance of showers in the forecast for the festivities on Saturday and Sunday of next weekend, but I think the chances are pretty low at this time... say, on the order of only 20%-30%. Once that system is gone, it's going to leave much sunnier and drier days for our Lundi Gras Monday and completely sunny skies for Mardi Gras Tuesday! The only downside might be chilly/cold mornings and highs only around 60° and into the lower 60s for each of the two days. But all things considered, it should be a great forecast for Mardi Gras! Have a great day!
PARADES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe weather down South likely Thursday afternoon

While Wisconsin once again misses out on a big snow to our south there are parts of the country seeing severe weather instead. Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Alabama are all going to be impacted by severe weather Thursday afternoon, Feb. 17 as an impressive cold front sweeps through. Supercell formation is likely out ahead of this boundary and for many will mark the beginning of severe weather season.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Northeast, Promising Strong Winds

After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy