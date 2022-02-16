House leads New Mexico to 75-66 win over No. 22 Wyoming

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO