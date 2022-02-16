House leads New Mexico to 75-66 win over No. 22 Wyoming

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 74-66 victory over Georgetown on Saturday. Brandon Slater added 11 points and Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each had 10 for Villanova (21-6, 14-3 Big East), which has won five in a row.Donald Carey scored 24 and Dante Harris added 16 for Georgetown (6-20, 0-15), which remained winless in the Big East while losing its 16th game in a row.
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead No. 22 Wyoming to a 75-67 victory over Air Force on Saturday. Maldonado also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Ike had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West Conference). Freshman...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Bulldogs opened the game with the first 10 points, getting consecutive triples from Keaston Willis The team dished out a season-high 21 assists as 10 different Bulldogs scored, going 32-of-60 from the field with 13 of those being threes. The Roadrunners shot 42.4 percent from the field and 5 of […]
PHOENIX (AP) — Teddy Allen had 30 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State topped Grand Canyon 82-66. Jabari Rice had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-4, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Holland Woods had 22 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 for the Antelopes (18-7, 8-5).
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
