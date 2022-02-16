ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, and the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

NHL Buzz: Tarasenko out for Blues against Maple Leafs

Carlo game-time call for Bruins after getting cut with skate; Getzlaf won't play for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is day to day with an undisclosed injury and will not play...
NHL
NESN

The St. Louis Blues won't have Vladimir Tarasenko available Saturday

The Blues won’t have Vladimir Tarasenko in the lineup Saturday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blues official website reports. Tarasenko has had an interesting season for the Blues. He demanded a trade during the offseason, citing unhappiness with the medical staff. Tarasenko believes that staff has mishandled his shoulder injuries over the past few seasons. Then came the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken, and some wondered if the Blues would leave him unprotected to try and rid themselves of his contract. That contract pays him $7.5 million per season and runs through the following season. The Blues chose to keep him on the roster, not wanting to lose him and receiving nothing in return.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy