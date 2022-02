THE 50TH anniversary celebration of the Toledo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took place Feb. 12 at the Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion. The alumni sorority is an organization of college-educated women committed to constructive development of its members and to public service, with a primary focus on the Black community. The national sisterhood includes more than 900 chapters located in the United States, England, Japan, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Bahamas, Africa and the Republic of Korea.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO