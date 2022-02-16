El Paso sends eight teams to Area Round of girls high school basketball playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of eight local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night.
Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Finals
•Franklin def. Odessa High, 52-51 (Cougars advance to Class 6A Area Round)
•Midland Legacy def. Americas, 49-29 (Trail Blazers eliminated from Class 6A Playoffs)
•El Dorado def. Bowie, 44-40 (Aztecs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Bears eliminated)
•Andress def. Hanks, 54-26 (Eagles advance to Class 5A Area Round, Knights eliminated)
•Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 71-39 (Lions eliminated from Class 4A Playoffs)
•San Elizario def. Monahans, 51-40 (Eagles advance to Class 4A Area Round)
•Mountain View def. Andrews, 63-17 (Lobos advance to Class 4A Area Round)
Monday, Feb. 14 — Finals
•Pebble Hills def. San Angelo Central, 50-49 (Spartans advance to Class 6A Area Round)
•Frenship def. Coronado, 63-35 (Thunderbirds eliminated from Class 6A playoffs)
•Chapin def. Ysleta, 80-33 (Huskies advance to Class 5A Area Round, Indians eliminated)
•Burges def. Bel Air, 51-42 (Mustangs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)
•Seminole def. Riverside, 84-36 (Rangers eliminated from Class 4A playoffs)
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0