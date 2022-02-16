ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso sends eight teams to Area Round of girls high school basketball playoffs

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrEVU_0eFmCLof00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, and a total of eight local teams have punched their tickets to the Area Round (Round 2). KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night.

Girls High School Basketball Playoffs (Bi-District Round)
Tuesday, Feb. 15 ⁠— Finals

•Franklin def. Odessa High, 52-51 (Cougars advance to Class 6A Area Round)
•Midland Legacy def. Americas, 49-29 (Trail Blazers eliminated from Class 6A Playoffs)
•El Dorado def. Bowie, 44-40 (Aztecs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Bears eliminated)
•Andress def. Hanks, 54-26 (Eagles advance to Class 5A Area Round, Knights eliminated)
•Midland Greenwood def. Clint, 71-39 (Lions eliminated from Class 4A Playoffs)
•San Elizario def. Monahans, 51-40 (Eagles advance to Class 4A Area Round)
•Mountain View def. Andrews, 63-17 (Lobos advance to Class 4A Area Round)

Monday, Feb. 14 ⁠— Finals

•Pebble Hills def. San Angelo Central, 50-49 (Spartans advance to Class 6A Area Round)
•Frenship def. Coronado, 63-35 (Thunderbirds eliminated from Class 6A playoffs)
•Chapin def. Ysleta, 80-33 (Huskies advance to Class 5A Area Round, Indians eliminated)
•Burges def. Bel Air, 51-42 (Mustangs advance to Class 5A Area Round, Highlanders eliminated)
•Seminole def. Riverside, 84-36 (Rangers eliminated from Class 4A playoffs)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

#9OT: high school basketball scores, highlights Feb. 18 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune-in to 9 Overtime every Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland. Play of the Week First Thoughts (Girls) Trinity def. Franklin, 58-46 (Girls) Lubbock Monterey def. Chapin, 80-58 (Girls) […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Levesque, UTEP track stars win big at Conference USA Indoor championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KTSM) – In his first season competing in the heptathlon at the collegiate level, Coronado graduate and current Rice track star Grant Levesque took home the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field championship on Sunday. Levesque scored a total of 5,626 points, winning the heptathlon 60 meter hurdles and the pole vault, setting […]
SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP prevails in overtime thriller, 86-79, over Southern Miss

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP snaps its four-game losing streak after beating Conference USA West Division leader Southern Miss, 86-79 on Saturday in the Don Haskins Center. The Miners had five players score in double digits: Katia Gallegos (18 points), Elina Arike (16 points), Brenda Fontana (13 points), Avery Crouse (10 points) and Mahri Petree […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Monahans, TX
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
San Elizario, TX
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

5 Miners in double digits; UTEP tops Southern Miss 84-70

HATTIESBURG, Ms. – Jamal Bieniemy (19 points), Tydus Verhoeven (13 points), Souley Boum (12 points), Jorell Saterfield (12 points) and Christian Agnew (11 points), all hit double figures in scoring to help lead the UTEP men’s basketball team an 84-70 road win over Southern Miss Saturday afternoon. UTEP finished the game 14-26 from 3-point range, one […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
KTSM

Aggies secure first regular-season sweep of GCU since 2019-2020

Phoenix, Arizona (KTSM) – On Saturday, it was time for round two between New Mexico State and Grand Canyon University. NMSU’s Teddy Allen poured in 30 points along with 10 rebounds as he led the Aggies to victory, 82-66, over the Lopes at GCU Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The Aggies started off the game on […]
PHOENIX, AZ
KTSM

Riverside’s Jayden Bustillos ready for another run at state tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is sending 43 high school wrestlers to this year’s UIL Wrestling State Tournament that will take place this Friday and Saturday. One of those high school wrestlers is Riverside’s Jayden Bustillos who will look to make a run in the state tournament this weekend. This is the senior’s third […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Highschool#Cougars#Midland Legacy#Trail Blazers#Aztecs#Andress#Class 5a Area Round#Knights#Lions#Eagles#Thunderbirds#Indians#Mustangs#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

UTEP scores road win over LA Tech, 63-60

RUSTON, La. (KTSM) – Souley Boum recorded his first double-double (28 points, 12 rebounds) of the season, Bonke Maring provided valuable minutes late in the second half, and the UTEP men’s basketball team scored a road win at LA Tech, 63-60, at the Thomas Assembly Center on Thursday. The win marks the Miners’ (15-10, 8-5 C-USA) […]
RUSTON, LA
KTSM

LA Tech pulls away late in 77-60 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas – A career-high 32 points from Keiunna Walker lifted Louisiana Tech to a 77-60 win over UTEP on Thursday night in the Don Haskins Center. The first half featured major swings in each direction, with the Miners (13-11, 5-9 Conference USA) having a 15-0 run that put them up 18-9 answered by 17 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

It’s Grrreat! Tony the Tiger back as Sun Bowl Game sponsor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association announced Friday the renewal of the title sponsorship for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.   After the success of the 2019 game, which featured Arizona State defeating Florida State, 20-14, Kellogg’s took the initiative to help the Sun Bowl Association pay gameday workers […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aggies in Arizona for Saturday showdown at Grand Canyon

Game Twenty-SixNM State (21-4, 11-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon (18-6, 9-4 WAC)Saturday, Feb. 19 | 6:00 p.m. | GCU Arena | Phoenix, Ariz.Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Tickets | NM State Game Notes | GCU Game Notes | Program THE OPENING TIP• Round two of the always-entertaining and never-sparsely-populated tilt between NM State and Grand Canyon is set for Saturday evening at GCU […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

Locomotive FC rolls out new kit for 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today its new Black Primary kit for the 2022 USL Championship season. As part of its ongoing partnership with world-renowned sports and leisure brand adidas as its official kit supplier, Locomotive continues to grow its brand in bigger, more modern ways. Club official share: The newly introduced Black […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State baseball set for Opening Day 2022

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State (NMSU) baseball team will open their 2022 season on Friday in the first of three games against the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). First pitch at Presley Askew Field is at 3 p.m. MT. The Aggies swung and missed in Mike Kirby’s first full season as the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP begins three-game, five-day road swing at LA Tech on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP men’s basketball team will look to snap a two-game losing skid on Thursday when they travel to Ruston, Louisiana, in a matchup with Louisiana Tech (LA Tech). Tip-off at the Thomas Assembly Center is slated for 5:30 p.m. MT, and the game will stream live on ESPN+. After […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC signs defender Ander Egiluz to 2022 roster

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC signed Spanish defender Ander Egiluz ahead of its upcoming 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval and receipt of his ITC, the club announced today. “Ander [Egiluz] came in on trial with us and proved himself to be a great addition to the squad,” said Locomotive Head Coach and […]
MLS
KTSM

UTEP women fall on the road at Marshall, 60-48

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – Big second and fourth quarter runs led Marshall to a 60-48 win over UTEP on Sunday in the Cam Henderson Center. In the second quarter, the Thundering Herd (12-10, 7-6 Conference USA) turned a two-point game into a nine-point lead heading into the break with seven straight points over the final […]
HUNTINGTON, TX
KTSM

NM State looks to rebound at home vs. Dixie State

LAS CRUCES, NM — Coming off a tough loss over the weekend to Utah Valley, the New Mexico State (20-4, 10-2 WAC) men’s basketball team will look to rebound in a matchup against Dixie State on Wednesday, the second meeting between these two teams in six days. Tip-off at the Pan American Center is at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy